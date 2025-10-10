JiaXu AMSG X

JiaXu AMSG (AMSG_ATR) is an Expert Advisor for automated trading. 
It calculates trading signals based on moving averages, swing highs and lows, and the Average True Range (ATR). 
The EA uses a grid approach and ATR-based trailing stops to manage open positions.

Features include:
- Adaptive calculation of market swings.
- Dynamic adjustment of stop-loss levels using ATR.
- Lot size calculation according to a fixed risk percentage per trade.
- Configurable grid levels for trade management.
- Reset of swing levels when a break of structure or ATR expansion is detected.

AMSG_ATR can be used on various symbols and timeframes. 
All parameters are configurable to match the instrument and trading preferences. 
The EA does not guarantee profits and is intended for automated position management.
