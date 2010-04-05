Universal Tradebot MT4

Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders.

Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799  

  Key Features:

  •   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your trading preferences. Whether you're a hands-on trader or prefer a set-it-and-forget-it style, the Universal Tradebot caters to all with its customizable parameters.
  •   Tried and Tested Indicators: Leveraging the robustness of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, the Tradebot ensures that your trades are backed by time-tested metrics.
  •   Secure Profit and Loss Mechanisms: With trailing stops, fixed profit targets, and stops in place, you're always in control of your trading risks.
  •   Versatile Currency Trading: While optimized for USDJPY, NZDUSD, and GBPUSD, with further optimization, it can adapt and cater to a plethora of other instruments. This ensures a diversified trading portfolio with a single solution.
  •   Safety First: Designed with a low-risk appetite in mind, the Universal Tradebot avoids perilous trading strategies such as grid, martingale, and scalping, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize safety over reckless risks.
  •   Broker Independence: No more being tethered to a single broker. The Universal Tradebot's unique design allows it to function seamlessly across any trading account, granting you the freedom to choose or switch your broker as per your needs.
  •   Live Real Money Signal: Gain trust with our live real-money signal that's been active with a reputable broker for over a year, a testament to the Tradebot's enduring reliability and success.
Live Signal (more than 1 year) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2093859   

Experience the Future of Trading

The Universal Tradebot isn't just a tool; it's a testament to trading evolution. Developed with the aim of blending efficiency with safety, this Expert Advisor stands out as a paragon of consistent, safe, and reliable trading in today's volatile market scenario.

Whether you're embarking on your trading journey or looking to upgrade your arsenal, the Universal Tradebot is your key to unlocking a new horizon of trading opportunities. Embrace the future, and let the Universal Tradebot guide your way.


