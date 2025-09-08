Golden Gecko Expert Advisor is tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) with full automation on the MT4 platform. It processes price action and tick flow in real time, applying volatility-based indicators to identify precise trading setups. The strategy integrates short-term scalping with structured position management, including controlled entries, progressive trailing, and adaptive exits designed to protect capital and capture opportunities.

Each trade is safeguarded with a predefined Stop Loss, while an ATR-based Stop Loss option allows the system to align with market dynamics more effectively.

EA is simple to use and install, users only need to install the default.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 2.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Max Stop Loss = 3000 (points) Trailing = 12 (points) StartTrailing = 50 (points) Use Stop Loss by ATR = False (or True) ATR Timeframe = M5 ATR Period = 14 Max Trades = 12 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 300 Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note: + If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 1900.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 6000 (instead of the default value = 600). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.



