One Bot Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 17 Nisan 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
EA One Bot Scalper is the latest automated trading robot for Forex and Gold market programmed with advanced algorithms. This EA is an integration of computational modeling engines to find the best trading signals with high winning probability. Combined with the scalper method to quickly exit the market with low risk. Orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account and have Trailing Stop feature to optimize performance.
The EA has been optimized for ease of installation and use. You just need to set the defaults to get started.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 4.5 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 600 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 800 (points)
|Trailing
|= 8 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 35 (points)
|Slippage
|= 8
|Time Start
|= 01:30 (hh:mm)
|Time End
| = 22:30 (hh:mm)
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Pair: currency pairs with low spread and XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: 200 USD.
Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 6000 (instead of the default value = 600). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.
+ The default setting is the recommended setting, but you can still change the parameter values to tweak the system to suit you.
I tested the OneBot on my ICMarkets RAW Demo account. The backtests are good, but not comparable to my demo account results. The trading frequency is roughly 50% less and the profit factor is around 0.6 I'm now trying to test different trailing settings to get a profitable strategy. Demo accounts as well as live accounts have more noise and the trailing settings shouldn't be too tight. I'm continuing testing and will post my results soon. Based on my preliminary results I assume that this EA will perform different on other Brokers. I would be glad if the author could give a recommendation where he got good results.