Croesus Gold EA MT4

3.43
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA
 
Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitoring and operation through systematic trading logic. For traders looking to seize small profit opportunities in gold’s micro-market conditions and pursue high-frequency trading efficiency, Croesus Gold EA stands as an ideal choice for gold trading.
 
Setup Information
 
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)
- Time Frame: M5 (5-minute)
- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
- Leverage Requirement: 1:100 or higher
- Recommended Brokers: It is advisable to choose brokers with low spreads (e.g., IC Markets), with priority given to ECN accounts

- Other Recommendations: It is recommended to use a VPS to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted trading

No use of future functions, no overfitting, and no fraudulent behavior whatsoever.

Ready to enter the gold market with Croesus Gold EA? Start your trading journey now!
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 Forum.
İncelemeler 8
ChiYuan
22
ChiYuan 2025.09.26 12:55 
 

Despite the high spreads on the platform, I still managed to achieve a 30% profit within a week. Although it is generally advised not to trade gold assets during news events, the performance of the EA indicates that it does have a certain ability to withstand news-related risks.I had some doubts before, but the author would always help me solve them. Now it's running with a weekly return of 30% and still going strong.

zaustorron
744
zaustorron 2025.08.29 09:22 
 

Very happy with the results. I´m 35% up in one week. Will recommend. I´m live with Ic Markets RAW account and Roboforex Pro account.

MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU
707
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU 2025.08.22 07:31 
 

Pour l'instant, fonctionne très bien sur un compte Démo.

Önerilen ürünler
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT4 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (MA
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Trading for Living
Chusnul Mubarok
Uzman Danışmanlar
MODIFIER V.11 The EA Modifier is based on the Pending Position (PPS) strategy and highly sophisticated secret trading algorithms. The Modifier EA strategy is a combination of secret custom indicators,Candlestick Patterns, Trend Lines, Support & Resistance (Price Action) levels and the most important secret trading algorithms mentioned above. Modifier is a unique and sophisticated EA, can receive and forward manual orders that you send via gadgets and home PCs, anti-floating (if floating occurs
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Uzman Danışmanlar
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Exotic Adrenalins
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Patient Ancient 4 MT4
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
Uzman Danışmanlar
Patient Ancient 1-2-3 nerede diye mi soruyorsunuz? Bu sürümler uzun ömürlülük açısından başarılı olmadı, bu yüzden yüklemek istemedim. Ben işe yarayan şeyleri severim; bu ise duygusal bir rollercoaster — anında tatmin istiyorsanız kesinlikle kayıplar göreceksiniz. Sabırlı bir insan mısınız? Bir kenara biraz para koymaya istekli misiniz? O zaman bu sizin için. Ve lütfen, eğer güvenmiyorsanız satın almayın. Bu ekran görüntülerinin gösterişli olmadığını biliyorum. Şimdi bilmek istediğiniz şeye geçe
Forex Oscars PRO EA
Oskars Paeglis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Oscar's PRO EA   is the advanced mathematics algorithms  system  with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points and required amount of the rate in any market situation. This system is focused on a  long-term  stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me. I have done very big mathematical calculations and I have found the right formula to trade in the Forex market. It takes a lot of work and time to achieve the best results.Nothing fancy here only
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Uzman Danışmanlar
DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Her emir için kesin TP ve SL seviyelerini otomatik olarak ayarlar ️ Tüm semboller ve EA’lerle uyumludur, sembole veya sihirli numaraya göre filtrelenebilir Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), kesin fiyat değerleri kullanarak (örneğin EURUSD için 1.12345 ) Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) seviyelerini belirlemenize olanak tanır. Pip yok, nokta yok — sadece kesin fiyat kontrolü. Tüm emirlerde veya belirli grafik/magic number’a göre uygulanabilir. T
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
AdvisorKing MT4
Artem Grishchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
AdvisorKing   is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, y
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Uzman Danışmanlar
The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold SWmax EA - Meta Trader 4 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini hesaba katarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve gelişmiş para yönetimi ve lot çarpanı kullanır.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker.
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold SDmax EA   - Meta Trader 4 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini hesaba katarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve gelişmiş para yönetimi ve lot çarpanı kullanır.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art trading advisor - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies: Developed throu
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
NightVision EA
Alexander Kalinkin
4.11 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NightVision EA  - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation. Live signal for NightVision EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78 Ask me for   the   recommended FX
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Croesus Gold EA MT5
Lin Lin Ma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Gold Combo MT5
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
Gold Combo MT5 is a practical analysis tool built for every trader, helping you make smarter trading decisions.   Key Analysis Methods   It blends common analysis tools to judge trading timing from three angles: trend, momentum, and volume:   - Dual Moving Averages: Uses short and long-term average crossovers to see if prices are rising or falling, helping you find good entry points. - SAR Indicator: Automatically spots potential price reversals. You can adjust parameters based on market volati
FREE
Alpha TDI M5
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
AlphaTDI (True Directional Indicator) is a technical analysis tool based on market trend analysis. Through scientifically quantified algorithms, it helps investors quickly identify trend direction and strength, and seize trading opportunities. Whether in forex, futures, or stock markets, AlphaTDI serves as a reliable assistant for your decision-making.   Core Functions   1. Trend Direction Judgment By analyzing the crossover signals of +DI (Upward Directional Indicator) and -DI (Downward Direct
FREE
Energy Flow Analyzer
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
OBV (On-Balance Volume) Energy Tide Indicator is a technical analysis tool based on the correlation between trading volume and price. It dynamically tracks capital flows by accumulating volume data, assisting traders in confirming the validity of price trends and potential reversal signals. It is applicable to multiple market environments such as forex, stocks, and futures.   Core Functions and Technical Features   1. Dual-Mode Volume Adaptation   - Supports two modes:  VOLUME_TICK  (tick cou
FREE
MEMA TrendHunter
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
MEMA TrendHunter is a multifunctional dual moving average trading indicator specifically designed for the MT5 platform. It deeply integrates the synergistic advantages of the Simple Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA), helping traders quickly identify market trends and trading signals, while offering highly flexible custom configurations and multi-dimensional reminder systems.   Core Functions: One-Stop Coverage from Data Calculation to Trading Decisions   1. Dual Moving Av
FREE
TrendVigor Index
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
TrendVigor Index, as an RVI (Relative Vigor Index) indicator, is a technical analysis tool focusing on the intensity of price movement and trend sustainability. It measures the dynamic relationship among opening price, closing price, and full-cycle range to evaluate bull-bear vigor with 50 as the dividing line: a value above 50 indicates dominant bullish momentum, while a value below 50 signals bearish dominance. Its core functions include:   1. Trend Direction Identification: Determine the mai
FREE
Mercyra Forex MT4
Lin Lin Ma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mercyra Forex EA   Mercyra Forex EA is an automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. It can trade major forex currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD, and adopts a volatility-following short-term trading strategy. By capturing short-term price fluctuations in the forex market to achieve high-frequency profits, it is compatible with M5 (5-minute) time frame charts, making it an excellent helper for your forex market participation.   Setup Information:   -
Azath MT4
Lin Lin Ma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Azath EA is an automated trading program designed specifically for short-term gold (XAUUSD) trading on the MT4 platform. It adopts the Martingale strategy as its core framework, leverages the high-frequency fluctuation characteristics of the gold market, captures minor intraday price movements of gold, and pursues substantial profits through high-frequency trading. For traders looking to enter the gold market, Azath EA will be your ideal choice in trading.   Basic Information   - Trading Pair:
Filtrele:
ChiYuan
22
ChiYuan 2025.09.26 12:55 
 

Despite the high spreads on the platform, I still managed to achieve a 30% profit within a week. Although it is generally advised not to trade gold assets during news events, the performance of the EA indicates that it does have a certain ability to withstand news-related risks.I had some doubts before, but the author would always help me solve them. Now it's running with a weekly return of 30% and still going strong.

Lin Lin Ma
1489
Geliştiriciden yanıt Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.26 22:04
Thank you for your support. We will continue to improve and strive to do better !
joseitor31
311
joseitor31 2025.09.25 15:48 
 

Lo tuve en alquiler un tiempo y hoy lo he comprado. Este sistema es rentable y aún tiene más potencial. Es cierto que tiene cierto riesgo si operas con un depósito bajo. Con mil euros en mi cuenta no he tenido ningún susto todavía. Estoy haciendo retiros casi diarios, así que sólo me queda que darles las gracias a los autores. Espero que sigan mejorando. Gracias.

Lin Lin Ma
1489
Geliştiriciden yanıt Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.25 15:57
Thank you very much for your support. We will definitely continue to improve and provide better services for you and all traders.
Saleh Alghanem
1364
Saleh Alghanem 2025.09.02 02:49 
 

I used tick data with shift dates ,He's just a scammer ,he used cheating codes for backtest

Lin Lin Ma
1489
Geliştiriciden yanıt Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.25 15:21
Hello! Regarding your remarks in the comment section accusing us of cheating and smearing me and my team as "scammers", we hereby make a solemn statement based on factual evidence: First, to verify the authenticity of the strategy backtest, we have conducted two independent backtests on the strategy data. The first backtest chart shows the results of the original time period, while the second chart shows the results of recalculating the data after shifting it to another time period. The two sets of data show an identical trend, which fully proves that the backtest results do not involve any time-dimensional fraud. Second, we attach the client's live trading records as evidence: within 10 trading days of using the Croesus Gold EA strategy, the client completed a total of 97 trades, including 76 profitable ones and 21 losing ones, with an actual win rate of 78.3%. This is highly consistent with the 81% win rate in the backtest data, further verifying the authenticity and stability of the strategy logic. The above dual evidence chain clearly shows that we have never used any improper means to cheat in the backtest. Your accusation lacks factual basis and has damaged the reputation of me and my team. We now formally request that you publicly apologize to me and my team for this defamatory act to correct the misunderstanding. We have always based our operations on compliance and strategy effectiveness. We welcome supervision from all sectors based on facts, but firmly oppose any unfounded accusations and malicious smears.
Alex
26
Alex 2025.09.01 08:41 
 

My account was burned today because I didn't have a sell limit during the Asian session. Why can't I get the limit like in the backtest?

Lin Lin Ma
1489
Geliştiriciden yanıt Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.01 08:49
Thank you for your support, and I truly understand how you feel. I will reply to you in a private message.
Yuusuke Senaga
544
Yuusuke Senaga 2025.09.01 02:39 
 

This EA is dangerous. I am currently testing it on two brokers, but the spread limit function is not working. The stop loss function is also not operating correctly.

Lin Lin Ma
1489
Geliştiriciden yanıt Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.01 07:50
Thank you for your support, and I also understand how you feel. However, please do not trade when there are major changes in international geopolitics, especially for the gold asset.
BMWbq7070
242
BMWbq7070 2025.08.31 18:36 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Lin Lin Ma
1489
Geliştiriciden yanıt Lin Lin Ma 2025.08.31 19:16
I have sent you a private message; please check your messages for it.
zaustorron
744
zaustorron 2025.08.29 09:22 
 

Very happy with the results. I´m 35% up in one week. Will recommend. I´m live with Ic Markets RAW account and Roboforex Pro account.

Lin Lin Ma
1489
Geliştiriciden yanıt Lin Lin Ma 2025.08.29 09:29
Thank you for your support, and we will strive for excellence.
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU
707
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU 2025.08.22 07:31 
 

Pour l'instant, fonctionne très bien sur un compte Démo.

Lin Lin Ma
1489
Geliştiriciden yanıt Lin Lin Ma 2025.08.22 11:15
Merci pour votre soutien. Veuillez nous contacter promptly en cas de problème.
İncelemeye yanıt