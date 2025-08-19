Croesus Gold EA MT4

Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA

Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitoring and operation through systematic trading logic. For traders looking to seize small profit opportunities in gold’s micro-market conditions and pursue high-frequency trading efficiency, Croesus Gold EA stands as an ideal choice for gold trading.

Setup Information

- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)

- Time Frame: M5 (5-minute)

- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD

- Leverage Requirement: 1:100 or higher

- Recommended Brokers: It is advisable to choose brokers with low spreads (e.g., IC Markets), with priority given to ECN accounts

- Other Recommendations: It is recommended to use a VPS to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted trading No use of future functions, no overfitting, and no fraudulent behavior whatsoever.

