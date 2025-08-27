Monster Pips Hunter
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 29 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Introducing a unique trading strategy with the latest logic on Expert Advisor Monster Pips Hunter - automatic robot trading on Forex and Gold market.
This EA is programmed with advanced algorithms and has been continuously improved over the years to build optimal trading strategies. The EA tracks tick volatility patterns on a logarithmic scale to find high probability trading opportunities, where the logarithmic function is applied as a target to maintain stability and consistency of signals. Combines smart position management and risk management methods to optimize performance and control risks. Trading orders are available with Stop Loss and Friday closing options.
The EA has been optimized to work effectively with default settings. Users can start with default settings with an initial balance of 300 USD.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 500 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 2500 (points)
|Trailing
|= 9 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 40 (points)
|Max Trades
|= 12
|Time to Cancel Pending Order (s)
|= 15 (s)
|Close all on Friday
|= True (or False)
|Time Close on Friday
|= 22:00 (hour:minutes)
|Time Trading
|+++++++++++++++++++++
|Time Start
|= 01:30 (hour:minutes)
|Time End
|= 22:30 (hour:minutes)
|Auto Magic Number
|= True (or False)
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Time frame: M5 or any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Pairs: major currency pairs with low spreads and Gold (XAUUSD).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 20 points. Min Balance: $ 300
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2900.123), then you need to increase 10 times (10x) the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places with 10x value.
