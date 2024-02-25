Expert Advisor Neuralink uses the most advanced and exclusive automated trading algorithms. Trading signals are analyzed from correlated movements of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frames. Combine scalper and Trailing Stop strategies to close positions when profit targets are reached. The EA uses the DCA strategy to manage floating positions.

The EA has been optimized and simple to use. If you do not have experience using EA, you should use the Default Setting with initial capital from $ 400 (with 0.01 lot). The default setting is for EURUSD with no extended characters. If the currency pair name has an extended character, please set the parameter Suffix = extended character.

Settings:

Suffix not set if there are no extended characters in name as EURUSD

If the pair name is in the form EURUSD.x : set Suffix = .x

Max Spread = 25 to 30 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Slippage = 5 Trailing = 6 (points) Max Drawdown (%) = 0 (0 mean No use) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: EURUSD. Time frame: M5 or any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).