Musya EA MT4

Automated Trading Advisor for Financial Markets



Our advisor is a fully automated trading system focused on trading at historically important levels and using sophisticated technical analysis for precise market entries. It operates on non-trending currency pairs that are highly correlated, ensuring stable and predictable profits.



Advisor Features:



Trading on pairs with moderate returns, perfectly suited for stable earnings.

It is recommended to use ECN accounts with minimal spreads and low commissions for optimal performance.



Base Currency Pairs:



NZD/USD

EUR/USD

GBP/USD

GBP/CAD

AUD/CHF



Timeframe: M30



Advisor Settings:



The advisor is not sensitive to spread size or slippage, allowing it to work under various market conditions.

It is recommended to use only the suggested currency pairs for the best results.



Input Parameters:



Magic Number: A unique identifier for the advisor, which should be between 1 and 10,000.

Autolot: Determines which parameter to use for lot size calculation: Equity or Balance.

Fix Balance: Enter a fixed balance amount in your account's currency if you want to use a constant amount for lot size calculation.

Fix Lot if AutoMM = 0: Sets a fixed lot size for the first trade in a series if the AutoMM parameter is set to 0.

Martin: The Martingale multiplier to apply when opening a series of orders.



Recommended Input Parameters (Balanced Risk):



Currency Pairs: NZD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CHF.

Minimum Balance: $500.

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or 1:1500 and above for optimal efficiency.



This advisor is the perfect tool for those who seek stable and profitable results in the financial markets. Use it on ECN accounts with minimal commissions and enjoy automated trading with minimized risks and maximum profits!



