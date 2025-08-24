Bonus: get free EA Martings on EURUSD when you buy this EA. Message me after you purchase.

Expert Beautiful Pips is an automated trading robot for Forex and Gold markets. The strategy is built by advanced and unique algorithms, identifying price movement patterns to find high-performance trading signals. Combining scalpers and smart position management methods, trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, or floating positions are controlled by risk by position management algorithms or Max Stop Loss, Close on Friday (in the setting panel).

The EA has been optimized to work effectively with default settings. Users can start with default settings with an initial balance of 300 USD.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 500 (points) Stop Loss = 2500 (points) Trailing = 8 (points) Start Trailing = 35 (points) Close all on Friday = True (or False ) Time Close on Friday = 22:30 (hour:minutes) Time Start = 01:30 (hour:minutes) Time End = 22:30 (hour:minutes) Magic Number = any number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

