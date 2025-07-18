Introducing EA Quantum Gold Supreme is an automated trading robot programmed with advanced and exclusive algorithms to create groundbreaking and effective trading strategies. EA dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with a scalper strategy that combines smart position management, along with a unique entry method to capture the specific movements of Gold.

Trade orders have (Max) Stop Loss parameters along with Trailing to manage risk and optimize performance.

Enjoy an exciting trading system with low risk and high probability. EA is very easy and simple to install, you just need to install the default (with Gold there are 2 digits).

Settings:

Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.5 (= 2 mean auto lot size = 0.02 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 900 (points) Stop Loss = 3000 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 35 (points) Time Start = 01:30 Time End = 22:15 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $ 400