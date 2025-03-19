Deep Gold

3.67

Introducing the latest automated trading system for the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Deep Gold - programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy analyzes price movements and correlates them with indicators to find high probability signals and enter trades. Combined with the Trailing method to optimize profits along with tight Stop Loss to control risks. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters... are available for users to customize according to their own plans.

The EA's strategy is suitable for the strong volatility of the Gold market and has been optimized for simple installation and simple use. Users only need to set the default (with Gold having 2 digits) and can start with a small balance account from 100 USD.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 4.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 200 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 400 (points)
 Use Trailing  = True (or False)
 Trailing  = 20 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 80 (points)
 Time Start  = 01:30 (hh:mm)
 Time End  = 22:30 (hh:mm)
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 30 points. Min Balance: $ 100

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has decimal places (like 2900.123), then you need to increase 10 times (10x) the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 2000 (instead of the default value = 200). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places with 10x value.

İncelemeler 5
Alan Ejike
45
Alan Ejike 2025.05.26 15:20 
 

HI. So, I was back testing the Ea and it was making almost like 20 trades a day. Now I have it one my live account and so far, it has only made 3 trades. I am just wondering why?

voda007
816
voda007 2025.05.13 15:09 
 

good in backtest but not good on live account big losses but small profit there is potential with this EA i think just needs adjusting in coding somehow! it does well at night maybe turn it into a night scalper ?

Gabriele Bozzolan
110
Gabriele Bozzolan 2025.09.29 06:11 
 

I purchased the EA last week and am very disappointed. In testing, I had never seen four losses in one day, something that happened both Thursday and Friday last week. I had faith in it for this week, but this morning I found myself with four losses, right at the start of the day, which is unacceptable. I don't understand why I've never seen losses like this in testing. It doesn't make sense to me at all; unfortunately, the losses are greater than the wins.

AceChen0728
104
AceChen0728 2025.07.10 13:39 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Alan Ejike
45
Alan Ejike 2025.05.26 15:20 
 

HI. So, I was back testing the Ea and it was making almost like 20 trades a day. Now I have it one my live account and so far, it has only made 3 trades. I am just wondering why?

Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
37662
Geliştiriciden yanıt Nguyen Hang Hai Ha 2025.05.26 15:35
Hello, today is a bank holiday. I think 3 orders today is appropriate, because on holidays the market is usually quiet and does not create enough fluctuations to create a signal. Also, when you think of 20 orders per day, it is an average result, or it is the result of past days, but today is a special day like a holiday. You should observe for more days, then you can see that there are days when the EA has no orders while there are other days with more orders. Because the market is different every day, there is no stability of 20 per.... The number is always different every day, so if you see 3 orders today, it is normal. On the contrary, if next week you see a day with 80 orders, it is also normal because there may be days when there are more than the estimated number. That is the market is different every day.
voda007
816
voda007 2025.05.13 15:09 
 

good in backtest but not good on live account big losses but small profit there is potential with this EA i think just needs adjusting in coding somehow! it does well at night maybe turn it into a night scalper ?

Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
37662
Geliştiriciden yanıt Nguyen Hang Hai Ha 2025.05.13 16:13
It seems that EA works well for you at night, if you want EA to work only at night then you change the Start Time and End Time values ​​to suit the time you want (night), the value from 0:00 to 23:59 is 1 day which is also the opening and closing time of D1 candle, the reference setting time is with the time line bar on the chart. At night if you call the night the end of the US session then usually Start Time = 22:00 & End Time = 23:59, however it is just a suggestion, you should check with the time line of your chart. Night in the US is daytime in Japan, so Night Time trading can be confusing in specific situations.
Marc Francois Lionnel Lallemand
139
Marc Francois Lionnel Lallemand 2025.03.28 08:18 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
37662
Geliştiriciden yanıt Nguyen Hang Hai Ha 2025.03.28 08:38
Hi, I am confused about your review. If you need any advice, just leave a message or comment. Yesterday you texted me asking “why the backtest results stopped on 20/3/2025” I replied you “maybe need to re-download history data”.
