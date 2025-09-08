Golden Gecko

Golden Gecko Expert Advisor is tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) with full automation on the MT4 platform. It processes price action and tick flow in real time, applying volatility-based indicators to identify precise trading setups. The strategy integrates short-term scalping with structured position management, including controlled entries, progressive trailing, and adaptive exits designed to protect capital and capture opportunities.

Each trade is safeguarded with a predefined Stop Loss, while an ATR-based Stop Loss option allows the system to align with market dynamics more effectively.

EA is simple to use and install, users only need to install the default.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 2.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 600 (points)
 Max Stop Loss  = 3000 (points)
 Trailing  = 12(points)
 StartTrailing  = 50 (points)
 Use Stop Loss by ATR  = False (or True)
 ATR Timeframe  = M5 
 ATR Period  = 14
 Max Trades  = 12
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 300

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has decimal places (like 1900.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 6000 (instead of the default value = 600). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.


