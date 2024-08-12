Introducing the latest generation of automated trading robots for the Forex and Gold markets. EA Da Vinci Code is programmed with advanced algorithms, demonstrating smart trading strategies to create efficient and consistent trades. Trailing and Stop Loss options help users optimize performance, lock profits by Trailing and control risks by Stop Loss. Signal models are determined according to price movement models that have been tested with high probability.

The EA is suitable for currency pairs with low spreads and XAUUSD. EA is also optimized for default settings, so it does not need accompanying set files, making it simple to install and use.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Stop Loss = 600 (points) Trailing = 8 (points) Start Trailing = 20 (points) Time to Cancel = 10 (seconds) Max Trades = 10 Ichimoku Ratio = 1.0 (best value from 0.0 to 5.5) Ichimoku Timeframe = M1 or M5 or M15 Ichimoku Mode = Tenkan-sen or Kijun-sen Time Start = 01:30 (hour:minutes) Time End = 22:30 (hour:minutes) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: