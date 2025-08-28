Golden Vista
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 28 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Introducing the automated trading system dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Golden Vistar is a combination of momentum, volatility models combined with scalper and position management methods to optimize performance and control risks. Users can also set the MA moving average as a trend filter for signals. The EA strategy requires Stop Loss set to a large value to implement position management and cover floating positions.
The EA settings are simple and easy to use. You can start with the default settings (with Gold having 2 digits) and an initial investment balance of 500 USD.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Allow Hedge Trades
|= True (or False)
|Take Profit
|= 500 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 5000 (points)
|Trailing
|= 10 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 50 (points)
|Max Trades
|= 15
|Use MA Trend Filter
|= True or False
|MA Period
|= 14
|MA Method
|= Simple (SMA)
|MA Timeframe
|= M1
|Slippage
|= 10
|Time Start
|= 01:30
|Time End
|= 22:30
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).
Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 500
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.