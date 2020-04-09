Golden Gecko
- Experts
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 8 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Golden Gecko Expert Advisor is tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) with full automation on the MT4 platform. It processes price action and tick flow in real time, applying volatility-based indicators to identify precise trading setups. The strategy integrates short-term scalping with structured position management, including controlled entries, progressive trailing, and adaptive exits designed to protect capital and capture opportunities.
Each trade is safeguarded with a predefined Stop Loss, while an ATR-based Stop Loss option allows the system to align with market dynamics more effectively.
EA is simple to use and install, users only need to install the default.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 2.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 600 (points)
|Max Stop Loss
|= 3000 (points)
|Trailing
|= 12(points)
|StartTrailing
|= 50 (points)
|Use Stop Loss by ATR
|= False (or True)
|ATR Timeframe
|= M5
|ATR Period
|= 14
|Max Trades
|= 12
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 300
Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 1900.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 6000 (instead of the default value = 600). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.