- REAL SIGNAL 

Default Setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380

AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a multi-layered algorithmic framework, integrating unstructured data processing and cross-market analysis to optimize trading decisions. GPT-4o integrated in AI Gold Sniper will use convolutional neural networks (CNN) and recurrent networks (RNN) to simultaneously analyze historical price data series, macro fluctuations (interest rates, inflation), multi-timeframe technical signals, and real-time news data through natural language processing (NLP). Deep Reinforcement Learning mechanism allows EA to dynamically adapt to market changes by evaluating multi-dimensional interactions between XAU/USD and related indices (USD Index, US bond yields, crude oil prices). Stochastic meta-learning model is applied to balance short-term strategy based on sentiment analysis from financial sources and long-term trend from fundamental analysis. The system is verified through Monte Carlo backtesting with 99% reliability on multi-period data set, demonstrating the ability to minimize drawdown (<5%) and optimize Sharpe ratio (>2.3) in volatile market conditions.
EA uses stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, no martingale,... AI Gold Sniper is one of the EAs I have used. using and trading with fund management accounts for many years. I officially released the most optimized version of EA. Trading time frame is not important for EA. However, I still recommend leaving time frame H1 so that EA can take data from all time frames from H1 down as parameters.
Some Features:

Do not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, No martingale,... just one trade

- The order is always protected by Stoploss

- Optimize EA with default setting - Easy to use

- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...

...

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133197
The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2024 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers
Gold Trading AI is an EA that works with XAUUSD (GOLD). Fully automatic adviser.

- EA SETUP:

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
Test From 2003
Settings Default setting
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $200/0.01 lot
Recommend Deposit $500/0.01 lot (For drawdown approximately 10%)
Feature

- No Martingale, No Grid

- The order is always protected by Stoploss

- Easy to use with default setting

- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...
Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.


AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
AI Indices Scalper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üye var . 10 KOPYADA SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Daha sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  IC Markets:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2321981 AI Endeks Scalper   NASDAQ100 (USTEC) ticareti için GPT-4o'dan yararlanır ve hassas koparma scalping'i gerçekleştirmek için bir   Transformatör tabanlı sinir mimarisi   kullanır. Sistem şunları entegre eder: Çap
Advanced Hedge
Ho Tuan Thang
4.46 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $50! After that, the price will be raised to $200. EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers - REAL S
Advanced Hedge MT4
Ho Tuan Thang
4.63 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $50! After that, the price will be raised to $200. EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. - REAL SIGNAL: Coming soon Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase
Quantum HFT Prop Firm
Ho Tuan Thang
4.92 (110)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99! After that, the price will be raised to $199. HFT  Propfirm Challenge Performance Monitor Account Number: 44787199 Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo04 Password: quantum123 You will get BONUS  worth $399 after you pass the HFT Prop Firm challenge round Quantum HFT Prop Firm is the EA is designed to pass the competition of HFT Prop Firms.  Please be aware that this Expert Advisor (EA) should not be used with a real account. Its sole purpose is to assist in passing
Advanced Triangle Trading MT4
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. Forex EA Trading Channel:  Update the latest news from me Advanced Triangle Trading is a trading EA with a strategy called "Retracement Waves Trading". The EA uses some special calculation to calculate entry points with 3 currency pairs "AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD". EA will always try to keep the drawdown as low as
Advanced Triangle Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. Forex EA Trading Channel:  Update the latest news from me Advanced Triangle Trading is a trading EA with a strategy called "Retracement Waves Trading". The EA uses some special calculation to calculate entry points with 3 currency pairs "AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD". EA will always try to keep the drawdown as low as
AI Indices Scalper MT5 EA
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üye var . 10 KOPYADA SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Daha sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  IC Markets:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2321981 AI Endeks Scalper   NASDAQ100 (USTEC) ticareti için GPT-4o'dan yararlanır ve hassas koparma scalping'i gerçekleştirmek için bir   Transformatör tabanlı sinir mimarisi   kullanır. Sistem şunları entegre eder: Çap
