Expert Alpha Algo is an automated trading robot for forex and gold markets. The EA is programmed with advanced and intelligent algorithms, with a unique trading strategy to control risks and optimize performance. The signals are built on volatility patterns with high winning probability. The EA strategy focuses on position management and risk management with trades closed during the day with the "In Day Trading" parameter like soft Stop Loss. Max Stop Loss parameters are also available, along with Max Trades, Max Trades per Day options.

Setup is simple and easy, with the default settings being the recommended configuration.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 800 (points) Max Stop Loss = 0 (points, = 0 mean no SL) Trailing = 20 (points) Start Trailing = 120 (points) Max Trades = 10 Max Trades per Day = 16 In Day Trading = True In Day Trading Close Time = 21:30 Trading Time ============== Time Start = 02:30 (hh:mm) Time End = 21:30 (hh:mm) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: Currency pairs wih low spread, and XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 30 points. Min Balance: $ 400