The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the GBP/USD currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions every day, from Monday to Friday, and all positions are secured with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even and we included also Recovery System. This robot doesn't use a grid or a martingale system. After you start the robot, you will notice a panel on the chart that displays the daily pips, daily profit, actual spread, and the current market session. With this robot, you will be able also to generate good cashback (many websites offer the option and you recovery part of spread that you pay for broker) from your account, generating additional income in this way. The robot has a MaxOrders function that controls the number of positions, by default, it is set to 5, but it can be adjusted to any number, for example, setting it to 1 will make the robot open only one position. To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions have been set to default, the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The GBPUSD Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The discounted price of $499 is available until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $1099. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. After purchasing or renting the GBPUSD Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: AX Indicator or Multi Indicator

Features: Compatible with all brokers

The popular currency pair GBPUSD

T he robot opens positions every day



Maximum number of open positions per day

A tested product developed by skilled programmers

Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed

MA Filter (Moving Average) confirming the trend on GBPUSD pair

A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step

Order split to 5 small positions with possibility to change it for 1-2-3-4 or any other



A ll positions are protected by automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break-Even

Panel with information about daily pips, current market session, forex calendar and more..

F urther development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost. Parameters:

Lots - the lots size

News filter for the GBP and USD currency

Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change

Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change

The magic number - can be changed to any number

Max orders per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA

Trading days - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday

Max split orders - you can change the 5 positions to other value for example

OCO Mode - for clients who do not use a Hedging account or have accounts with US brokers

Volume Filter - checks market volume in real time to avoid opening a position in a shallow market

Totalprofit - an additional parameter if you want EA to close positions based on the profit given in currency rather than Take Profit.

Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the Broker's history and make it unique, simply change the magic number and trade comment.

Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.

A ll our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information. How do I start:

After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.

Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the GBPUSD, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.

GBPUSD Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Pair: GBPUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Minimum deposit: 1000

Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000

Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN Updates:

The current version of this robot is 7.5. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform. Price:

The robot costs $499, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team. We provide excellent support through all the steps.



