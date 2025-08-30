BlackHole Quantum Pro

1
Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole Quantum Pro

The Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) & FX, BTC with advanced automation and risk management features. Below are its most prominent features:

  1. Automated Entry with Support/Resistance:

    • Utilizes dynamic support and resistance levels based on pivot points and historical price data to identify optimal entry points.
    • Configurable parameters like PivotPeriod , ChannelWidthPercent , and MinStrength allow precise control over entry signals.
    • Visualizes support/resistance zones with customizable colors and optional filled channels for enhanced chart clarity.

  2. RSI Filter for Entry:

    • Integrates an RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter to refine entries, ensuring trades align with overbought ( RSIOverbought ) or oversold ( RSIOversold ) conditions when enabled.
    • Prevents impulsive trades by combining RSI with support/resistance signals, improving trade quality.

  3. Comprehensive Money Management:

    • Supports per-order Stop Loss ( StopLoss ) and Take Profit ( TakeProfit ) in USD, with automatic price offset calculations.
    • Features total TP/SL ( TotalTP , TotalSL ) for closing all positions when cumulative profit/loss thresholds are met.
    • Includes Break-even ( ToEntry ) and Trailing Stop options (fixed or ATR-based) to secure profits dynamically.

  4. Grid Trading System:

    • Implements a grid trading strategy with customizable step size ( GridStepUSD ) and maximum orders ( MaxGridOrders ).
    • Supports lot size scaling with a multiplier ( GridMultiplier ), enabling martingale or anti-martingale strategies.

  5. Drawdown Protection:

    • Monitors account drawdown with configurable percentage ( MaxDDPercent ) and absolute amount ( MaxDDAmount ) limits.
    • Automatically closes all positions if drawdown thresholds are exceeded, safeguarding capital.

  6. News Filter and Alerts:

    • Integrates an economic calendar to pause trading during high-impact news events ( EnableNewsFilter ) and sends alerts via push notifications ( SendPushNotification ).
    • Configurable look-ahead time ( NewsLookAheadMinutes ) and importance filters ensure trading avoids volatile periods.

  7. Manual and Pending Order Management:

    • Manages both manual and EA-generated orders ( ManageManualOrders , ManagePendingOrders ), applying SL/TP and trailing stops to all qualifying positions.
    • Ensures seamless integration with user-placed limit/stop orders.

  8. Highly Configurable:

    • Offers extensive input parameters for tailoring trading behavior, including magic number, lot size, trailing modes, and more.
    • Supports both automated and manual trading styles, making it versatile for various trading strategies.

This EA combines robust automation with flexible risk management, making it ideal for traders seeking a reliable, feature-rich tool for GOLD, FX, BTC trading.


188620338 MALAN
25
188620338 MALAN 2025.09.09 07:28 
 

This EA will deplete your account. Beware!!!

İncelemeye yanıt