BlackHole Quantum Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Manh Toan Do
- Sürüm: 1.50
- Güncellendi: 30 Ağustos 2025
The Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) & FX, BTC with advanced automation and risk management features. Below are its most prominent features:
-
Automated Entry with Support/Resistance:
- Utilizes dynamic support and resistance levels based on pivot points and historical price data to identify optimal entry points.
- Configurable parameters like PivotPeriod , ChannelWidthPercent , and MinStrength allow precise control over entry signals.
- Visualizes support/resistance zones with customizable colors and optional filled channels for enhanced chart clarity.
-
RSI Filter for Entry:
- Integrates an RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter to refine entries, ensuring trades align with overbought ( RSIOverbought ) or oversold ( RSIOversold ) conditions when enabled.
- Prevents impulsive trades by combining RSI with support/resistance signals, improving trade quality.
-
Comprehensive Money Management:
- Supports per-order Stop Loss ( StopLoss ) and Take Profit ( TakeProfit ) in USD, with automatic price offset calculations.
- Features total TP/SL ( TotalTP , TotalSL ) for closing all positions when cumulative profit/loss thresholds are met.
- Includes Break-even ( ToEntry ) and Trailing Stop options (fixed or ATR-based) to secure profits dynamically.
-
Grid Trading System:
- Implements a grid trading strategy with customizable step size ( GridStepUSD ) and maximum orders ( MaxGridOrders ).
- Supports lot size scaling with a multiplier ( GridMultiplier ), enabling martingale or anti-martingale strategies.
-
Drawdown Protection:
- Monitors account drawdown with configurable percentage ( MaxDDPercent ) and absolute amount ( MaxDDAmount ) limits.
- Automatically closes all positions if drawdown thresholds are exceeded, safeguarding capital.
-
News Filter and Alerts:
- Integrates an economic calendar to pause trading during high-impact news events ( EnableNewsFilter ) and sends alerts via push notifications ( SendPushNotification ).
- Configurable look-ahead time ( NewsLookAheadMinutes ) and importance filters ensure trading avoids volatile periods.
-
Manual and Pending Order Management:
- Manages both manual and EA-generated orders ( ManageManualOrders , ManagePendingOrders ), applying SL/TP and trailing stops to all qualifying positions.
- Ensures seamless integration with user-placed limit/stop orders.
-
Highly Configurable:
- Offers extensive input parameters for tailoring trading behavior, including magic number, lot size, trailing modes, and more.
- Supports both automated and manual trading styles, making it versatile for various trading strategies.
This EA combines robust automation with flexible risk management, making it ideal for traders seeking a reliable, feature-rich tool for GOLD, FX, BTC trading.
This EA will deplete your account. Beware!!!