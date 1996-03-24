Best Quantum DCA Trader

Quantum DCA Trader is a powerful, automated trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to manage trades efficiently with a focus on Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies, risk control, and performance optimization. Built on advanced algorithms, it combines auto-entry mechanisms, grid trading, trailing stops, and news filters to adapt to volatile markets while protecting your capital. The EA supports both automated and manual orders, making it suitable for novice and experienced traders alike.



Key Features:



1. Automated Entry System:

- Detects entry opportunities based on dynamically calculated Support and Resistance levels using pivot points (configurable period, strength, and channel width).

- Integrates RSI filter (optional) to avoid entries in overbought (above 70) or oversold (below 30) conditions, ensuring higher-quality trades.

- Visualizes support/resistance zones on the chart with customizable colors, boxes, and fills for easy monitoring.



2. Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) Logic:

- Implements a sophisticated DCA strategy: Adds positions to losing trades (buy more when price drops for buys; sell more when price rises for sells) to lower/higher the average entry price.

- Configurable grid step in USD, maximum grid orders (up to 6 by default), and lot multiplier (e.g., >1 for martingale-style aggression, <1 for conservative scaling).

- Tracks total opened orders per direction and resets states when baskets close, preventing overtrading.



3. Common TP/SL for Trade Baskets:

- Dynamically calculates weighted average entry price for buy or sell baskets (groups of positions in the same direction).

- Sets a single, common Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) level for the entire basket based on the average entry and total volume.

- Automatically closes the full basket when price hits the common TP/SL, promoting synchronized profit-taking or loss-cutting. This feature can be toggled on/off.



4. Money and Risk Management:

- Per-order SL/TP defined in USD (converted to price offsets), with automatic adjustment for stop levels and slippage.

- Total TP/SL: Closes all positions if aggregate profit/loss reaches predefined USD thresholds (optional).

- Break-even (BE): Moves SL to entry price when profit hits a specified USD level.

- Drawdown Cap: Monitors peak equity and closes all positions if drawdown exceeds a percentage (e.g., 10%) or absolute amount (e.g., $500).



5. Trailing Stop Options:

- Enables trailing stops after a profit threshold (in USD).

- Supports two modes: Fixed step (in USD) or ATR-based (with period and multiplier for volatility adaptation).

- Falls back to fixed mode if ATR calculation fails, ensuring reliability.



6. News Alert and Filter:

- Fetches economic calendar data for high-impact news (configurable importance, look-ahead minutes, and currency filter).

- Sends push notifications, alerts, and logs for upcoming events (with VN time offset for convenience).

- Optional News Filter: Pauses trading before/after events (e.g., 30 min before, 60 min after) to avoid volatility spikes.



7. Order and Position Management:

- Manages manual trades and pending orders: Applies default SL/TP if not set.

- Supports hedging with separate buy/sell baskets.

- Magic number for order identification, ensuring the EA only manages its own or specified trades.



8. Additional Utilities:

- Margin checks before opening trades to prevent insufficient funds errors.

- Normalization of lot sizes to broker specifications.

- Stateful restoration of grid/DCA states on EA restart (from existing positions).

- Tester-friendly: Includes dummy trade in backtests to avoid "no operations" issues.



Performance and Customization:

- Inputs: Over 40 configurable parameters grouped into sections (e.g., Auto Entry, Money Management, Grid, News) for easy tweaking.

- Compatibility: Works on any symbol/timeframe, with strict mode for MT5 compliance.

- Risk Warnings: While robust, features like martingale multipliers can amplify losses in trending markets—use with caution and backtest thoroughly.



This EA transforms complex trading strategies into a seamless, automated system, "sucking in" profits like a black hole while shielding against risks. Ideal for forex, indices, or commodities in ranging or mildly trending conditions. Version 1.00, copyrighted by Ngoa Long Tien Sinh.