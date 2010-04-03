Account and Trading Dashboard

Account and Trading Dashboard Indicator

The **Account and Trading Dashboard** is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide traders with a comprehensive, real-time overview of their account metrics, trading statistics, and technical indicators directly on the chart. It displays essential financial and performance data in a draggable, minimizable, and closable panel, enhancing usability without cluttering the workspace. The indicator supports optional features like ADX and RSI for market analysis and order status signals, while persisting drawdown and growth data via global variables for long-term tracking.

Key Features:
- Account Information Display:
  - Shows account number and owner name.
  - Real-time balance and equity values.
  - Optional margin level percentage (calculated as Equity / Used Margin * 100).

- Trading Statistics:
  - Buy and Sell position summaries, including the number of orders, total lots, and profit/loss (P/L) for each side.
  - Optional total P/L across all open positions in the account.

- Performance Metrics:
  - Maximum drawdown percentage and absolute amount (based on peak equity).
  - Account growth percentage (relative to initial balance).
  - Data persistence: Drawdown and growth are stored in global variables, allowing stats to carry over across sessions. Includes a reset option to clear these values.

- Technical Indicators Integration:
  - Optional ADX (Average Directional Index) with customizable period and threshold (default: 14 periods, threshold 25.0).
  - Optional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with customizable period, applied price, oversold/overbought levels (default: 14 periods, PRICE_CLOSE, oversold 30.0, overbought 70.0).
  - Values are color-coded for quick interpretation (e.g., ADX above threshold in blue, RSI in oversold zone in blue, overbought in red).

- Order Status Signal:
  - Dynamic status based on ADX and RSI: "Buy Zone" (if ADX > threshold and RSI < oversold), "Sell Zone" (if ADX > threshold and RSI > overbought), or "Not enough conditions for BUY/SELL" otherwise.
  - Highlighted with green (Buy) or red (Sell) backgrounds for visual alerts.

- User Interface and Customization:
  - Modern panel UI with a header, fields, and values in a tabular format.
  - Draggable panel for custom positioning on the chart.
  - Minimizable (toggle to show only header) and closable via buttons.
  - Hover effects on buttons and header for improved interactivity.
  - Customizable inputs: Corner position, distances, font, colors, line spacing, and feature toggles (e.g., show/hide margin level, ADX, RSI, P/L).
  - Supports mouse events for smooth interaction without interfering with chart scrolling.

- Technical Details:
  - Runs as an indicator on the chart window (no drawing plots, uses a dummy buffer).
  - Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.
  - Handles for ADX and RSI are created dynamically if enabled.
  - Efficient updates in OnCalculate() for real-time refreshes.
  - Deinitialization cleans up objects and releases handles.

This indicator is ideal for traders seeking a centralized dashboard for monitoring account health, position performance, and basic technical signals, all while maintaining a clean and interactive chart environment.

