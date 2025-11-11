Trade Manager oneclick control

⚙️ Trade Manager oneclick control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5

Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart.
This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficiently and safely.

🚀 Key Features

✅ Rev ×2, x1 and x0.5 (Reverse Trade)
Closes the current running trade on the same symbol and opens a reverse position with double/same/half lot size, allowing you to switch direction instantly.

✅ Close 25%,50%,75% and100% (Partial Close)
Closes 25% of the current position on the same symbol — great for booking partial profits while keeping your trade active.

✅ Make BE (Breakeven)
Moves the Stop Loss to the entry price, making your current trade on this symbol risk-free once it moves into profit.

✅ Close All Running Trades
Closes all open positions across all symbols, not just the one where the EA is attached. Perfect for emergency exits or quick risk management.

✅ Simple & Intuitive Interface
Clean, button-based control panel that sits neatly on your chart — ideal for both beginners and professional traders.

✅ Lightweight & Fast Execution
Optimized for speed and low CPU usage, even with multiple charts open.

🧠 How It Works

Attach Trade Manager oneclick control to any MT5 chart.

Place your trades manually or through another EA.

Use the control buttons to manage trades on that specific symbol.

The “Close All” button works globally — it will close trades from all symbols.


💡 Perfect For

Manual traders who want fast one-click trade control

Scalpers managing high-frequency trades

Swing traders securing partial profits

Risk managers who prefer quick breakeven protection


📊 Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Account Types: Standard, ECN, Raw Spread

Symbols: All (Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

Timeframes: Any


⚠️ Important Notice

  • Trade Manager oneclick control is a manual trade management EA — it does not open or close trades automatically based on strategy logic.
  • Only “Close All Running Trades” works across all symbols; other functions apply only to the attached symbol.
  • Always test on a demo account before live use.
  • No profit guarantee: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The developer is not liable for any financial losses while using this tool.
  • Ensure you are aware of and comply with your local trading and regulatory guidelines.
  • The developer is not responsible for any financial losses, misuse, or regulatory violations related to this tool.



❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1️⃣ What happens if multiple trades are open on the same symbol and I click on Rev ×1 (Reverse)?
All running trades for that symbol will be closed, and the EA will open the same number of reverse trades at the current market price.
📘 Example: If you have 3 active BUY trades, all will close and 3 new SELL trades will be opened instantly.

2️⃣ What happens if multiple trades are open on the same symbol and I click on Close 50%?
The EA will close 50% of the total lot size for all open trades on that symbol, effectively performing a partial close across all active positions.

3️⃣ What happens if multiple trades are open on the same symbol and I click on Make BE (Breakeven)?
If a trade is in profit, its Stop Loss will be adjusted to the entry price, making it risk-free.
Trades that are currently in loss will be skipped and remain unchanged.

4️⃣ Does this EA open trades automatically?
❌ No. TradeManager does not place automatic orders or open trades based on any strategy.
It only manages existing manual trades or trades placed by another EA.

5️⃣ Does the Close All Running Trades button affect all symbols?
✅ Yes. This function closes all open trades across all symbols, regardless of which chart the EA is attached to.
Other buttons (Rev ×1/×2, Close %, Make BE) apply only to the attached symbol.

6️⃣ Can I use this EA with other Expert Advisors?
Yes. TradeManager works alongside other EAs — it only manages trades and does not interfere with automated logic.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Time Dashboard
Pankaj Kushwaha
Göstergeler
Time Dashboard MT5 is a powerful and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide real-time time zone and clock information directly on your trading chart. Ideal for forex traders and global market participants, this tool displays server time, local time, and the time difference between them, enhancing your ability to manage trades across different time zones. Key Features : Real-Time Time Display : Shows current server time, local time, and their respective time zones with precise o
FREE
XpertEaGold
Pankaj Kushwaha
Uzman Danışmanlar
XpertEaGold – Precision Engineered for XAUUSD Traders XpertEaGold is a precision trading tool built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It delivers highly refined trend-based signals on the 1-hour timeframe , allowing traders to make confident, data-driven decisions during stable market conditions. The EA is optimized to avoid high-volatility sessions, ensuring smoother trade execution and reliable performance. Key Features Exclusive for XAUUSD (Gold) – Optimized parameters fine-tuned for the un
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt