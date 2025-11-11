⚙️ Trade Manager oneclick control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5





Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart.

This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficiently and safely.





🚀 Key Features





✅ Rev ×2, x1 and x0.5 (Reverse Trade)

Closes the current running trade on the same symbol and opens a reverse position with double/same/half lot size, allowing you to switch direction instantly.





✅ Close 25%,50%,75% and100% (Partial Close)

Closes 25% of the current position on the same symbol — great for booking partial profits while keeping your trade active.





✅ Make BE (Breakeven)

Moves the Stop Loss to the entry price, making your current trade on this symbol risk-free once it moves into profit.





✅ Close All Running Trades

Closes all open positions across all symbols, not just the one where the EA is attached. Perfect for emergency exits or quick risk management.





✅ Simple & Intuitive Interface

Clean, button-based control panel that sits neatly on your chart — ideal for both beginners and professional traders.





✅ Lightweight & Fast Execution

Optimized for speed and low CPU usage, even with multiple charts open.





🧠 How It Works





Attach Trade Manager oneclick control to any MT5 chart.





Place your trades manually or through another EA.





Use the control buttons to manage trades on that specific symbol.





The “Close All” button works globally — it will close trades from all symbols.



💡 Perfect For





Manual traders who want fast one-click trade control





Scalpers managing high-frequency trades





Swing traders securing partial profits





Risk managers who prefer quick breakeven protection





📊 Compatibility





Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)





Account Types: Standard, ECN, Raw Spread





Symbols: All (Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)





Timeframes: Any





⚠️ Important Notice



