VIP Support Resistance

The Advanced Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 leverages sophisticated pivot point detection algorithms to autonomously identify and visualize critical price levels on the chart.

Utilizing a configurable pivot period (default: 20 bars) and data source (High/Low or Open/Close), it intelligently scans historical price action within a user-defined loopback window (default: 290 bars) to pinpoint pivot highs and lows with strict validation criteria for enhanced precision.

Pivots are dynamically clustered into adaptive channels, constrained by a maximum width percentage (default: 5%), and evaluated for strength through a composite metric that integrates pivot density and historical touch frequency.

The system automatically selects and ranks the top non-overlapping levels (up to 6, default maximum display: 5) based on this strength score, rendering them as customizable horizontal lines or filled rectangles with context-aware coloring: maroon for resistance zones above price, dark slate gray for support below, and gray when price resides within the channel.

Optional features include real-time pivot labeling ("H" for highs, "L" for lows) and toggleable fills for seamless integration into automated trading strategies, ensuring the indicator operates efficiently and updates instantaneously with each new bar for optimal decision-making in volatile markets.