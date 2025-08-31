Best MA Ribbon Signal

5

The Moving Average Ribbon is a technical indicator that overlays a series of moving averages (MAs) on a price chart to visualize trend direction, strength, and potential reversals or reentries. It supports both Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Simple Moving Averages (SMA), configurable via user input.

Key Features:

  • Ribbon Composition: Displays 18 moving averages with periods ranging from 5 to 90 in increments of 5 (e.g., MA5, MA10, ..., MA90), plus an internal MA100 for reference. The MA5 and MA90 lines are thicker (linewidth 3) for emphasis, while others are thinner (linewidth 1).
  • Color-Coded Trend Signals:
    • Lime: Indicates an uptrend (MA rising and above the MA100 reference), suitable for long positions.
    • Green: Signals a potential buy-the-dip reentry in an uptrend or a warning of downtrend reversal (MA rising but below MA100).
    • Red: Indicates a downtrend (MA falling and below MA100), suitable for short positions.
    • Maroon: Signals a potential sell-the-peak reentry in a downtrend or a warning of uptrend reversal (MA falling but above MA100).
    • Gray: Neutral or undefined state.
  • Dynamic Coloring: Each MA line's color changes bar-by-bar based on its direction (change compared to the previous bar) and position relative to the MA100 baseline.
  • User Customization: Toggle between EMA (default) and SMA modes via the "Exponential MA" input option.
  • Visual Style: Best viewed on dark chart backgrounds for clarity. It helps quickly identify trend continuations, pullbacks, or reversals without complex calculations.
Limitations: Does not include the companion Moving Average Ribbon Bar (MMARB) for distinguishing reentries from full reversals—users may need to add that separately for enhanced analysis.


This indicator is ideal for trend-following strategies in forex, stocks, or other markets, providing an intuitive "ribbon" effect where converging/diverging lines signal momentum shifts.


İncelemeler 1
Marat Davlethuzin
18
Marat Davlethuzin 2025.09.16 16:17 
 

Pak likes everything.

Marat Davlethuzin
18
Marat Davlethuzin 2025.09.16 16:17 
 

Pak likes everything.

Manh Toan Do
3224
Geliştiriciden yanıt Manh Toan Do 2025.09.16 17:52
Thanks ❤️
İncelemeye yanıt