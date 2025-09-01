Best Harmonic Patterns Fibo

Description of the Harmonic Patterns + Fib Indicator

The Harmonic Patterns + Fib indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It automatically detects and visualizes harmonic price patterns on financial charts, leveraging Fibonacci ratios to identify potential reversal points in markets such as forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. The indicator scans for classic harmonic formations like Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Gartley, and ABCD, drawing them with lines, labels, semi-transparent fills, and optional Fibonacci retracement/extension levels.

Key Features and Functionality:

Pattern Detection:
  - Uses pivot high/low detection with a configurable lookback period (default: 5 bars) to identify swing points.
  - Scans for 5-point harmonic patterns (bullish: low-high-low-high-low; bearish: high-low-high-low-high) and 4-point ABCD patterns.
  - Applies Fibonacci ratio checks (e.g., AB/XA ≈ 0.786 for Butterfly) with a tolerance percentage (default: 15%) to account for market imperfections.
  - Limits detection to a maximum number of patterns (default: 1) and scans every N bars (default: 10) for performance optimization.
  - Depth limit (default: 20) ensures only recent pivots are considered.

Visualization:
  - Draws pattern lines (solid for main segments like XA-AB-BC-CD, dashed for helpers like XB-AC).
  - Fills triangular areas (e.g., X-A-B and B-C-D for 5-point patterns) with semi-transparent color (default opacity: 30%) using Canvas for better aesthetics.
  - Labels points (X, A, B, C, D) and pattern name (e.g., "Butterfly") at completion point D, with bullish (lime) or bearish (red) colors.
  - Optional Fibonacci levels (0, 0.236, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, 0.786, 1) projected from point D, with dashed lines and price labels.
  - Information table (optional) showing tolerance, pivot counts, and detected patterns.

Customization:
  - Toggle specific patterns, bearish formations, lines, labels, fibs, and table via inputs.
  - Color settings for bullish, bearish, ABCD, and fib lines.
  - Optimized for efficiency: Early exits in ratio checks and limited loop iterations to handle large datasets without lag.

The indicator operates in the OnCalculate function, updating on new bars or at scan frequency, clearing old drawings before rendering new ones.

Applications in Trading:
Harmonic patterns are rooted in Fibonacci geometry and are used to predict price reversals, making this indicator valuable for swing and position traders. Here's how to apply it effectively:

Identifying Reversals:
  - Bullish patterns (e.g., Gartley bullish) signal potential uptrends at the end of downtrends—enter long positions at point D.
  - Bearish patterns (e.g., Crab bearish) indicate downtrend reversals—enter short positions at D.
  - Use on higher timeframes (H4/D1) for trend confirmation and lower ones (M15/H1) for precise entries.

Entry and Exit Strategies:
  - Entry: Buy/sell at D upon pattern completion, confirmed by candle close or additional indicators like RSI (oversold for bullish).
  - Stop Loss (SL): Place below/above point X (e.g., 1-2% risk per trade) to protect against false patterns.
  - Take Profit (TP): Target fib levels (e.g., TP1 at 0.618, TP2 at 1.272). Use trailing stops after partial profits.
  - Risk/Reward: Aim for 1:2+ ratios, e.g., 50-pip SL for 100+ pip TP.

Risk Management and Confirmation:
  - Combine with trendlines, MACD, or volume for higher accuracy (harmonics work best in ranging markets).
  - Backtest patterns on historical data to assess win rates (typically 60-70% with filters).
  - Avoid overtrading: Limit to high-probability setups (tight tolerance) and risk <2% capital per trade.
  - In volatile markets like crypto, use with news filters to avoid whipsaws.

Önerilen ürünler
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Göstergeler
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5 The Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator on the MetaTrader 5 platform automatically detects harmonic pattern points X, A, B, C, and D directly on the chart. It analyzes price data and calculates Fibonacci ratios with high accuracy, enabling precise identification of potential reversal zones. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4  | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Be
FREE
All Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT5
Eda Kaya
Yardımcı programlar
All Harmonic Patterns Scanner for MT5 The   All Harmonic Patterns Scanner for MT5   is a comprehensive tool developed to detect and illustrate a wide range of harmonic chart patterns on the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal. This indicator evaluates pivot formations and price movement behavior to automatically map out formations such as the Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, along with numerous standard and nonstandard harmonic setups on the chart. Beyond the traditional patterns, the scanner is also capable
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Göstergeler
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Harmonic Patterns Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Göstergeler
HARMONİK MODELLER OSW MT5 Bu indikatör Harmonik Modelleri tespit ederek üzerlerinde işlem yapmanızı sağlamakla görevli olup, siparişi alıp almadığınıza göre manuel analiz ekleyebilmeniz için size sinyal vermektedir. Göstergenin tespit ettiği Harmonik Modeller arasında şunlar yer alır: >gartley > yarasa >Kelebek >yengeç >Köpekbalığı Bulabileceğiniz işlevler arasında şunlar yer alır: >Posta, Mobil ve PC için Uyarılar Oluşturun >Harmoniklerin renklerini hem satın alırken hem de satarken
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Uzman Danışmanlar
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Göstergeler
ATREND: Nasıl Çalışır ve Nasıl Kullanılır ### Nasıl Çalışır "**ATREND**" göstergesi, MT5 platformu için tasarlanmış olup, traderlara sağlam alım ve satım sinyalleri sağlamak amacıyla teknik analiz metodolojilerinin bir kombinasyonunu kullanır. Bu gösterge, öncelikle volatilite ölçümü için Ortalama Gerçek Aralık (ATR) kullanır ve potansiyel piyasa hareketlerini belirlemek için trend tespit algoritmalarıyla birleştirir. Satın aldıktan sonra bir mesaj bırakın ve özel bir bonus hediyesi kazanın. ##
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Göstergeler
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Göstergeler
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Harmonic ABCD Universal MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Göstergeler
The indicator for trading on the signals of the harmonic pattern AB=CD. It gives signals and shows the levels of entry into the market, as well as levels for placing stop orders, which allows the trader to make timely decisions on entering the market, as well as effectively manage positions and orders. It supports sending push notifications to a mobile device, e-mail, as well as alerts. This indicator has been ported from the version for MetaTrader 4. For more information, as well as a detailed
Time And Sales Delta
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the delta and the cumulative delta based on the "Time & Sales" deals list data. In addition to the standard timeframes, the indicator displays data regarding the seconds timeframes (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) to choose from. Using the rectangle, user can select an arbitrary area in the indicator subwindow to view the ratio of the volumes of deals of buyers and sellers within this area. Indicator features: The indicator works correctly only on those trading symbols for which
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
PZ Pennants MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Göstergeler
Unlock market continuations with the accurate pennants indicator This indicator finds pennants , which are continuation patterns identified by converging trendlines surrounding a price consolidation period. Trades are signaled using a breakout period alongside the formation breakout.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Customizable colors and sizes It implements breakout signals It implements alerts of all kinds Optimal Usage To see pennants
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Göstergeler
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Gann Angles end Box MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a highly effective tool for technical analysis, closely resembling the ABCD pattern. Classified under classic chart patterns, it is widely used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This pattern is visible in both bullish and bearish market conditions: • In a  bullish trend , three consecutive downward price movements indicate a potential reversal to the upside.
FREE
VPU Levels
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels NOT working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. VPU Levels is a more advanced version of the Volume Prices Universal indicator. In this indicator, in addition to the histogram of horizontal volumes, the indicator itself determines the levels from which the user can work. The PeakLevel and Diffraction fields help to adjust the depth of reaction to the histogram and
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Wormhole Time Frame Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için Wormhole Zaman Çerçevesi Göstergesi , sadece başka bir ticaret aracı değil—finansal piyasalarda sizin rekabet avantajınızdır. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Wormhole, veri analiz etme ve karar verme yöntemlerinizi dönüştürerek her zaman bir adım önde olmanızı sağlar. Wormhole Göstergesine Neden İhtiyacınız Var? Rekabeti Geride Bırakın: Aynı grafik üzerinde aynı anda iki zaman çerçevesini görebilme yeteneği, her zaman bir adım önde olm
FREE
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Renko Patterns, Renko grafiğini tuğla tuğla tarayarak, farklı finansal piyasalarda yatırımcılar tarafından sıkça kullanılan popüler grafik formasyonlarını tespit eder. Zaman tabanlı grafiklerle karşılaştırıldığında, Renko grafiklerinde işlem yapmak daha kolay ve belirgindir çünkü grafik sade ve temiz bir yapıya sahiptir. KT Renko Patterns birçok Renko formasyonunu içerir ve bunların çoğu Prashant Shah'ın “Renko Grafikleriyle Karlı Ticaret” adlı kitabında ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Bu g
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader5 The   Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader5   is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading analysis using one of the most popular techniques in technical analysis. Fibonacci tools are widely known for helping traders pinpoint potential price reversal zones. This indicator applies Fibonacci ratios to identify likely support and resistance levels derived from recent price movements. To activate the tool, traders mus
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Best Buy Sell Breakout
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Breakout Finder (BF) is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect potential breakout and breakdown opportunities in price action. By analyzing pivot highs and lows over a user-defined period, it identifies consolidation zones where price has repeatedly tested resistance or support levels within a narrow channel. When price breaks out of these zones with sufficient confirmation (based on the minimum number of tests and channel width threshold), the indicator visually highlights th
FREE
Best Volume Profile MT5
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
The Volume Profile Fixed Range indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. It visualizes the distribution of trading volume over a fixed historical range of bars, helping traders identify key price levels where significant volume has accumulated. This aids in spotting support/resistance zones, value areas, and potential reversal or breakout points. Below is a detailed description of its features: Key Features: - Fixed Range Analysis: Analyzes volume profile based on
FREE
Best Order Block Detector
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Göstergeler
### Best Order Block Detector Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Detector is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies potential order blocks (OBs) in the market, which are key price levels where significant buying or selling activity has occurred, often acting as support or resistance zones. These blocks are detected based on volume pivots and market structure swings, helping traders spot areas of institutional interest for potential reversals or continuation
FREE
Best Breakout Finder
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
The Breakout Finder (BF) is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. It identifies potential breakout and breakdown patterns in price action by analyzing pivot highs and lows over a specified period. The indicator detects "cup" formations—clusters of pivot points within a narrow price channel—indicating areas of consolidation that may lead to strong directional moves when broken. EA: BlackHole Breakout EA  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149206 Key Featur
FREE
Best Heiken Ashi for ALL
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
### Indicator Description: Gradient Heiken Ashi with Momentum Coloring This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to overlay on the main chart, helping traders easily identify price trends and momentum through modified Heiken Ashi candles. It combines smoothed candle value calculations based on moving averages with a gradient color system to represent the strength of bullish or bearish trends. #### 1. Key Features - Display of Modified Heiken Ashi Candles:   - The indicator draws opt
FREE
VIP Support Resistance
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
The Advanced Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 leverages sophisticated pivot point detection algorithms to autonomously identify and visualize critical price levels on the chart. Utilizing a configurable pivot period (default: 20 bars) and data source (High/Low or Open/Close), it intelligently scans historical price action within a user-defined loopback window (default: 290 bars) to pinpoint pivot highs and lows with strict validation criteria for enhanced precision. Pivots are d
FREE
Best Reverse RSI Signals
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Reverse RSI Signals Indicator The Reverse RSI Signals indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It transforms traditional RSI calculations into dynamic price-based bands, integrates Supertrend for trend identification, and includes divergence detection for potential reversal signals. This overlay indicator provides visual and alert-based insights to help traders spot overbought/oversold conditions, trend shifts, and momentum divergences directly on the p
FREE
Best Linear Regression Trending
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
Linear Regression Trending indicator analyzes price trends by plotting a linear regression channel based on user-defined parameters such as source (for example, close prices), channel length, and deviation multiplier. How It Works: - The indicator calculates a linear regression line over the specified length, forming a channel with upper and lower boundaries offset by the deviation value. - It detects price breaks from the channel and optionally displays broken channel lines (in a customizable
FREE
Best MA Ribbon Signal
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Moving Average Ribbon is a technical indicator that overlays a series of moving averages (MAs) on a price chart to visualize trend direction, strength, and potential reversals or reentries. It supports both Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Simple Moving Averages (SMA), configurable via user input. Key Features: Ribbon Composition: Displays 18 moving averages with periods ranging from 5 to 90 in increments of 5 (e.g., MA5, MA10, ..., MA90), plus an internal MA100 for reference. The MA5
FREE
Best SMC for All
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
The Best SMC for All indicator is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to implement Smart Money Concepts (SMC) for analyzing market structure and identifying key trading zones based on price action. It visualizes supply and demand zones, Break of Structure (BOS) levels, Points of Interest (POI), and optional ZigZag patterns to assist traders in making informed decisions. Below is a detailed description of its features: --- Features 1. Swing High/Low Detection:    - Functionality: Automatically iden
FREE
Best SMC Breakout Channel
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
Smart Money Breakout Channels Indicator The Smart Money Breakout Channels indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential breakout opportunities in financial markets by detecting consolidation channels based on price volatility. Built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), it overlays dynamic channels on the price chart, highlighting areas of low volatility that often precede significant price movements. This indicator is inspired by smart money concepts, focusing on institution
FREE
Best Linear Regression Channel
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
Linear Regression Channel (LRC) Indicator – Overview The Linear Regression Channel (LRC) indicator is a professional tool designed to display dynamic price channels around a regression trendline. It automatically adapts to market conditions, helping traders visualize price movement with clarity. Main Features : Regression-based central line with upper/lower channel boundaries. Fully customizable colors, styles, and levels. Optional labels and forward extensions for better chart visualizati
FREE
BlackHole Quantum Pro
Manh Toan Do
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole Quantum Pro The Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole  is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) & FX, BTC with advanced automation and risk management features. Below are its most prominent features: Automated Entry with Support/Resistance : Utilizes dynamic support and resistance levels based on pivot points and historical price data to identify optimal entry points. Configurable parameters like PivotPer
FREE
Best Quantum DCA Trader
Manh Toan Do
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum DCA Trader is a powerful, automated trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to manage trades efficiently with a focus on Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies, risk control, and performance optimization. Built on advanced algorithms, it combines auto-entry mechanisms, grid trading, trailing stops, and news filters to adapt to volatile markets while protecting your capital. The EA supports both automated and manual orders, making it suitable for novice and experienced traders alike
FREE
BlackHole Breakout EA
Manh Toan Do
Uzman Danışmanlar
BlackHole Breakout EA: Unleash Precision Trading with Breakout Mastery Discover the Power of Intelligent Breakouts The BlackHole Breakout EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market momentum with pinpoint accuracy. Built by Ngoa Long Tien Sinh (@blackholequantumpro on Telegram), this EA detects high-potential breakout (upward) and breakdown (downward) patterns, transforming volatility into profitable opportunities. Whether you're a
FREE
Account and Trading Dashboard
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
Account and Trading Dashboard Indicator The **Account and Trading Dashboard** is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide traders with a comprehensive, real-time overview of their account metrics, trading statistics, and technical indicators directly on the chart. It displays essential financial and performance data in a draggable, minimizable, and closable panel, enhancing usability without cluttering the workspace. The indicator supports optional features like ADX and RSI for
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt