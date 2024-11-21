Scalping MT5 EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- The Hung Ngo
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Güncellendi: 22 Kasım 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Description of Scalping MT5 EA
Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements.
Key Features
-
Fully Automated: Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management.
-
Easy Setup: With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading style without any programming knowledge.
-
Optimized Performance:
- Smart Range Detection: Uses the ARB algorithm by Bob Volman, incorporating ATR and volume metrics to identify optimal entry points.
- Flexible Trade Management: Dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels and executes trades with precision.
-
Preconfigured for Gold on M15:
- Default settings are optimized for trading gold on the M15 timeframe.
- If you plan to use the EA on other instruments or timeframes, run the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5 to find the most suitable parameters for your trading style.
-
Suitable for All Traders:
- Beginners: Easy installation with minimal adjustments required.
- Advanced Traders: Flexibility to fine-tune parameters for tailored strategies.
How to Use
-
Install the EA:
- Add Scalping MT5 EA to your chart in the MetaTrader 5 platform.
- Enable auto trading and verify trade permissions.
-
Customize Parameters:
- RangePeriod: Number of candles to define the trading range (recommended: 20–50).
- VolumeMultiplier: Multiplier for detecting volume surges.
- ATRMultiplier: Sensitivity of range detection based on ATR.
- LotSize: Position size for trades.
- TrailingStop: Trailing stop at RR ratio
-
Run the EA:
- After configuration, the EA will automatically analyze the chart and execute trades when conditions are met.
-
Optimization for Other Instruments:
- Use MetaTrader 5’s Strategy Tester to optimize parameters if trading on instruments or timeframes other than the default.
Main Benefits
- Time-Saving: Automates the entire trading process, from analysis to trade management.
- Improved Trading Performance: Reduces human error, enabling quick and accurate execution.
- Profit Maximization: Manages trades dynamically with efficient risk control.
System Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5.
- Timeframes: Pre-optimized for M15; suitable for other timeframes with optimization.
- Minimum Balance: $100 - 0.01 lot (depending on lot size and trading strategy).
