Best Breakout Finder

The Breakout Finder (BF) is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. It identifies potential breakout and breakdown patterns in price action by analyzing pivot highs and lows over a specified period. The indicator detects "cup" formations—clusters of pivot points within a narrow price channel—indicating areas of consolidation that may lead to strong directional moves when broken.

EA: BlackHole Breakout EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149206



Key Features:

- Breakout Detection:

- For bullish breakouts (upward), it scans for a series of pivot highs forming a horizontal resistance zone. When the price closes above this zone on a green candle and surpasses recent highs, it signals a breakout.

- For bearish breakdowns (downward), it identifies pivot lows in a support zone. A close below this zone on a red candle triggers a breakdown signal.

- Visual Elements:

- Draws rectangular boxes around the breakout/breakdown zones using customizable line styles and colors (default: blue for up, red for down).

- Plots small triangle shapes (up for breakouts, down for breakdowns) at the signal bar for easy identification.

- Alerts:

- Generates alerts for "Breakout", "Breakdown", or "Breakout or Breakdown" when conditions are met, allowing traders to set up notifications.



Input Parameters:

- Period (prd): Default 5. Defines the lookback for calculating pivot highs/lows (minimum 2).

- Max Breakout Length (bo_len): Default 200. Limits how far back the indicator searches for relevant pivots (30-300 bars).

- Threshold Rate % (cwidthu_in): Default 3.0. Sets the percentage of the recent price range to define the channel width around the pivot cluster (1-10%).

- Minimum Number of Tests (mintest): Default 2. Requires at least this many pivot points within the channel to confirm a valid formation.

- Breakout Colors: Separate colors for up (blue) and down (red) signals.

- Line Style: Options include solid, dashed, or dotted lines for the drawn boxes.



How It Works:

The indicator maintains arrays of recent pivot highs and lows, cleaning up old data beyond the max breakout length. It calculates a dynamic channel width based on the highest and lowest prices over the last 300 bars (or fewer if data is limited). For a breakout:

- It checks if the current candle is bullish and closes above the highest of the last 'prd' bars.

- Scans backward for a cluster of at least 'mintest' pivot highs within the channel width below the current close.

- If valid, it draws a box from the oldest relevant pivot to the current bar and plots a signal.



This tool is ideal for trend-following strategies, helping traders spot high-probability entries in volatile markets like forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies. It overlays directly on the chart and requires no additional buffers, making it lightweight and efficient. Note: Backtesting and optimization are recommended to suit specific trading instruments and timeframes.