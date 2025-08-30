BlackHole Quantum Pro

Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole Quantum Pro

The Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) & FX, BTC with advanced automation and risk management features. Below are its most prominent features:

Automated Entry with Support/Resistance: Utilizes dynamic support and resistance levels based on pivot points and historical price data to identify optimal entry points.

Configurable parameters like PivotPeriod , ChannelWidthPercent , and MinStrength allow precise control over entry signals.

Visualizes support/resistance zones with customizable colors and optional filled channels for enhanced chart clarity. RSI Filter for Entry: Integrates an RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter to refine entries, ensuring trades align with overbought ( RSIOverbought ) or oversold ( RSIOversold ) conditions when enabled.

Prevents impulsive trades by combining RSI with support/resistance signals, improving trade quality. Comprehensive Money Management: Supports per-order Stop Loss ( StopLoss ) and Take Profit ( TakeProfit ) in USD, with automatic price offset calculations.

Features total TP/SL ( TotalTP , TotalSL ) for closing all positions when cumulative profit/loss thresholds are met.

Includes Break-even ( ToEntry ) and Trailing Stop options (fixed or ATR-based) to secure profits dynamically. Grid Trading System: Implements a grid trading strategy with customizable step size ( GridStepUSD ) and maximum orders ( MaxGridOrders ).

Supports lot size scaling with a multiplier ( GridMultiplier ), enabling martingale or anti-martingale strategies. Drawdown Protection: Monitors account drawdown with configurable percentage ( MaxDDPercent ) and absolute amount ( MaxDDAmount ) limits.

Automatically closes all positions if drawdown thresholds are exceeded, safeguarding capital. News Filter and Alerts: Integrates an economic calendar to pause trading during high-impact news events ( EnableNewsFilter ) and sends alerts via push notifications ( SendPushNotification ).

Configurable look-ahead time ( NewsLookAheadMinutes ) and importance filters ensure trading avoids volatile periods. Manual and Pending Order Management: Manages both manual and EA-generated orders ( ManageManualOrders , ManagePendingOrders ), applying SL/TP and trailing stops to all qualifying positions.

Ensures seamless integration with user-placed limit/stop orders. Highly Configurable: Offers extensive input parameters for tailoring trading behavior, including magic number, lot size, trailing modes, and more.

Supports both automated and manual trading styles, making it versatile for various trading strategies.

This EA combines robust automation with flexible risk management, making it ideal for traders seeking a reliable, feature-rich tool for GOLD, FX, BTC trading.



