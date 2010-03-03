Valkyrie USDJPY
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Valkyrie USDJPY – Special Launch Price!
Special Price 50 USD
Valkyrie USDJPY – Precision. Safety. Consistency.
Valkyrie USDJPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, safety, and consistent growth.
It has been thoroughly tested and proven since 2020, maintaining a 100% win rate for 5 years.
Key Features:
-
Proven Performance: Unbroken 100% win rate since 2020.
-
Safe & Transparent:
-
No Martingale
-
No Grid
-
No Arbitrage
-
No Hidden Risky Strategies
-
-
Best Pair & Timeframe: Specifically built for USDJPY M30 (30-minute timeframe).
-
For best results: Only use USDJPY on M30.
-
-
Simple Setup: Attach to USDJPY M30, set your lot size, and let it run.
-
Low Risk Approach: The EA prioritizes account safety above everything.
Why Valkyrie USDJPY?
-
Perfect for prop-firm challenges or personal live accounts.
-
Designed for long-term growth without high risk.
-
Created with strict rules to avoid account blow-ups.
Valkyrie USDJPY – built to conquer markets with confidence.