Valkyrie USDJPY

 Valkyrie USDJPY – Special Launch Price!

Special Price 50 USD

Valkyrie USDJPY – Precision. Safety. Consistency.

Valkyrie USDJPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, safety, and consistent growth.
It has been thoroughly tested and proven since 2020, maintaining a 100% win rate for 5 years.

 Key Features:

  • Proven Performance: Unbroken 100% win rate since 2020.

  • Safe & Transparent:

    • No Martingale

    • No Grid

    • No Arbitrage

    • No Hidden Risky Strategies

  • Best Pair & Timeframe: Specifically built for USDJPY M30 (30-minute timeframe).

    • For best results: Only use USDJPY on M30.

  • Simple Setup: Attach to USDJPY M30, set your lot size, and let it run.

  • Low Risk Approach: The EA prioritizes account safety above everything.

 Why Valkyrie USDJPY?

  • Perfect for prop-firm challenges or personal live accounts.

  • Designed for long-term growth without high risk.

  • Created with strict rules to avoid account blow-ups.

Valkyrie USDJPY – built to conquer markets with confidence.


