Major Trend

Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs

After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD, where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability.

Signal  | Signal 2  |   Setfile  | Manual Guide 

Launch promo!
  • 10 spots available at current price!
  • Next Price 575$
  • Final price 3,000$

Best Performing Pairs:

  • Primary: AUDUSD, NZDUSD (safest and most stable performance)

  • Secondary: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCHF, NZDCAD

Setup & Trading Conditions

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Recommended Deposit: $500 – $1,000

  • Account Type: Hedging

Technical Requirements & Recommendations

  • VPS Hosting: Strongly advised for uninterrupted, stable performance.

  • News Filter: Fully integrated with MT5’s built-in calendar — no manual URL or GMT settings required.

  • Optimized Settings: Use the included setfile for maximum efficiency.

Support & Assistance

Need help with installation or setup? Simply send a private message — we’ll ensure you get the most out of Major Trend EA.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex carries risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose, and make sure you fully understand the risks involved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


