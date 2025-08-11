Major Trend EA Complete Guide

Key Features

1. Flexible Open Position Management

Enable or disable buy and sell trades according to your trading plan.

Smart multi-symbol control to limit the number of forex pairs traded simultaneously, reducing overall risk exposure.

2. Lot Size Control

Supports multiple lot size calculation methods, including a martingale multiplier.

Set a maximum lot size per trade for controlled risk management.

3. Buy and Sell Grid Settings

Opens grid orders only in the direction of the trend to avoid counter-trend trading.

Adjustable step size for opening new positions, with a step multiplier option.

Set maximum allowed buy and sell trades.

4. Intelligent Step Change Management

Option to enable or disable step changes.

Fully customizable parameters for lot size and step multiplier adjustments.

5. Virtual Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop & Break Even

Virtual SL and TP to prevent broker-side interference.

Customizable trailing stop with adjustable start and step pips.

Break-even mode to secure profits once the market moves favorably.

6. Drawdown Reduction with Auto Partial Close

Automatically closes partial positions when reaching preset profit or loss thresholds.

Supports multiple closing modes: simultaneous buy & sell close, or individual close.

Configurable minimum trade count and lot percentage for partial closures.

7. Trading Time Management

Restrict new trade cycles to specific hours based on broker server time.

8. News Filter

Uses MT5’s built-in economic calendar automatically—no manual URL or GMT setup required.

9. Other Safety Features

Maximum spread filter to avoid trades in high-spread conditions.

Magic number setting to manage trades from manual entries or other EAs.





Performance of Major Trend EA

Major Trend EA demonstrates an outstanding live trading performance with consistent profit growth and controlled risk. Designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation through disciplined position management and recovery strategies, this EA effectively transforms a modest initial deposit into substantial gains.

This is verified real account data, showcasing reliable and sustained growth, not just theoretical backtests.

Performance Highlights (Live Account Verified)

Initial Deposit: $2,000 Total Gain: +533.89% Daily Growth: 0.18% Monthly Growth: 5.58% Maximum Drawdown: 36.46%



The equity curve displays steady upward momentum despite drawdown phases, reflecting the EA’s resilience and ability to manage market fluctuations while maximizing recovery opportunities. Major Trend EA well-suited for traders seeking advanced automated tools focused on risk-managed profit and long-term success.











