Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert MT5

Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 5

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading utility for MetaTrader 5, built to streamline trade setups, manage exit strategies, and execute orders with time-based precision. This expert advisor empowers traders to fine-tune their trading plans by setting key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for optimal performance.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

 

Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MT5

Below is a breakdown of the core functions offered by the Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager EA:

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

-

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

-

Market Type

All Market Types

 

Overview of Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager

Created by Trading Finder, this expert advisor includes a user-friendly interface with a built-in side panel.

Traders can easily choose the position type (buy/sell) and determine lot size directly within the panel. A customizable vertical timeline is shown on the chart, letting users define a specific future time to trigger the order. Once the scheduled time and predefined market conditions are met, the EA executes the trade automatically.

 

Initial Configuration Instructions

Before using the expert advisor, ensure the following settings are enabled:

  • “Allow DLL imports”
  • “Allow imports of external experts”
  • “Allow live trading”

After adjusting these settings in the EA's input window, click OK to activate it.

 

How to Activate Trade Entry

Follow these steps to set up a trade using the Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager:

Step 1 – Begin Trade Setup
Click on “Open” located on the left-hand panel of the chart to initialize the entry setup.

Step 2 – Choose Trade Direction
Select “Open” from the right-side interface to bring up a popup window. Choose either "Buy" or "Sell," then input the lot size. Click “Confirm” to move forward.

Step 3 – Define Entry Time
After confirming the order type, a green dashed vertical line will appear. Move this line forward across upcoming candles to schedule the trade's execution time.

Step 4 – Confirm Entry Criteria
The trade will only be placed if both of the following conditions are satisfied:

  • The scheduled time (green line) has passed;
  • The market reaches the designated entry price.

Tip: Monitor logs and alerts under the “Expert” tab within the Toolbox section of MT5.

 

How to Manage Trade Exit

The EA supports automatic exits with customizable time and volume settings.

Step 1 – Launch Close Panel
Click on the “Close” button in the left-hand panel to open the exit options on the right side of the chart.

Step 2 – Filter Exit Type
Use the buttons on the top row to choose which trades to close:

  • L (Loss): Close losing trades only
  • P (Profit): Close only winning trades
  • P&L: Close all trades, regardless of outcome

Step 3 – Define Volume to Close
Next, pick how much of the position to exit:

  • 25%: Close a quarter of the position
  • 50%: Close half
  • 100%: Close the full position

Step 4 – Set Exit Timing
A red dashed vertical line will appear on the chart. Drag it forward to choose the exact moment you want the exit to occur.

Step 5 – Finalize Exit Setup
Click “Confirm” to set the automated exit. If the price conditions align at the scheduled time, the EA will close the position (partially or fully) without manual input.

 

Conclusion

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a well-rounded tool that merges precise timing, smart volume control, and dynamic price triggers. Ideal for Forex and crypto traders looking to improve the consistency of their execution strategy.

Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT5 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 5 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
