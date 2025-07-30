Trading View ToMT5

TradingView to MT5 Expert PRO: Universal Trade Connector

Seamlessly automate your trading by connecting any TradingView account to your MetaTrader 5 platform. The TradingView to MT5 Expert PRO is an advanced utility designed for traders who demand flexibility and precision, allowing you to execute trades from TradingView charts directly in MT5, regardless of your broker.

This expert advisor eliminates manual entry, reduces execution latency, and empowers you to build a professional-grade trading setup using the best of both platforms.

Core Features

Universal Broker Compatibility: The PRO version is designed to work with any MT5 broker, and can connect to a TradingView account using any data feed. You are no longer required to use the same broker on both platforms.

Advanced Order Execution: Automatically executes all standard order types, including Market (Buy/Sell), Limit, and Stop orders, with real-time synchronization.

Flexible Symbol Mapping: Easily resolve differences in symbol naming between TradingView and your MT5 broker (e.g., map XAUUSD to GOLD.pro ). This ensures orders are always placed on the correct instrument.

Intelligent Cross-Broker Mode: When using different brokers, the expert uses an intelligent price calculation algorithm to adjust for price discrepancies, ensuring accurate trade execution. For this mode, analysis must be performed on a high-quality data feed like ICMarkets or Pepperstone in TradingView.

Integrated Risk Management: Maintain strict discipline with three powerful risk calculation modes: Percentage of Balance: Automatically calculates lot size based on a percent of your account equity. Fixed Cash Amount: Risk a fixed monetary amount on every trade. Manual Lot Size: Set a fixed lot size for all orders.

Dedicated Chrome Extension: A lightweight and reliable Chrome extension is included to capture your TradingView alerts and transmit them instantly and securely to the MT5 expert.

How It Works

For a complete, step-by-step guide with screenshots, please refer to our official installation blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763360

Install the Expert Advisor: Add the EA to your MT5 chart and enable Allow WebRequest in the MT5 options. Install the Chrome Extension: Add the extension from the Chrome Web Store and link it to your TradingView account. Configure: Set your unique API Key in both the EA and the extension. Configure your symbol mapping and risk parameters in the EA's input settings. Trade: Place orders in TradingView. The extension captures them, and the EA executes them instantly in your MT5 account with the correct price and volume.

Key Parameters

API Key: Your private key to sync the extension and the EA.

Calculation Mode: Select Same Broker or Different Broker mode.

Symbol Mapping: Define custom symbol translations (e.g., UKOIL=BRENT ).

Risk Management Settings: Choose your preferred risk mode and set the values.

Price Adaptation: Automatic adjustments for cross-broker trading.

Ideal Use Cases

Cross-Broker Trading: For traders who chart on one broker in TradingView (e.g., for lower spreads or specific data) but execute on a different broker in MT5.

Professional Automation: For traders who need advanced configuration options to handle complex strategies, different price feeds, and custom symbols.

Strategy Automation: Perfect for automating strategies from private or public TradingView scripts without needing to recode them in MQL5.

Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (any build, any broker).

Operating System: Windows, Mac, or Linux.

Browser: Google Chrome or any Chromium-based browser (e.g., Brave, Edge).

TradingView Account: Any plan (Free, Pro, Pro+, Premium). For Different Broker mode, analysis feed must be from ICMarkets or Pepperstone for accurate calculations.



