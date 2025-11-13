X Pro Trend

Summary:
X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes.

Best for: Traders who want quality trend entries, simple controls, and strong risk governance to align with prop-firm rules.

✅ Key Benefits

  • High-probability entries from confirmed / provisional swing pivots

  • Risk first: % risk per trade + % SL sizing + fixed RR targets

  • Prop-firm Safe: Daily Loss & Max Loss guards to help prevent violations

  • Session filter: trade only during your best hours (US session by default)

  • Lightweight & fast: no heavy stacks; suitable for HFT-lean setups

  • Plug & trade UX: meaningful defaults + clean parameter naming

🧠 Strategy in One Look

  1. Detect Swing-Dots (Pivots):
    Confirms fresh swing highs/lows using SwingLeft / SwingRight. Optional ProvisionalRight allows earlier entries.

  2. Market Filter:
    MinSlopePoints avoids flat/choppy phases by requiring a minimum points/bar slope.

  3. Entry & Exit:

    • Position sizing by Risk % and StopLoss % of price

    • RiskRewardRatio to place TP

    • TrailingStopPercentage follows momentum with broker-safe buffers

  4. Risk Guardrails:

    • Daily Loss: auto-lock for the day if cap reached (optionally close trades)

    • Max Loss: tripwire lock if equity/balance breaches a hard floor (+ buffer)

🛠️ Quick Start

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframes: M1–M15 (M1 users: consider provisional dots; M5–M15: standard dots)

  • Session: Enable US session window for best liquidity

  • Risk: 0.25–1.0% per trade during testing

  • Prop-Firms: Set EnablePropfirmGuards = true and configure caps to your plan

🌟 Features

  • Swing-Dot pivot recognition (confirmed & provisional)

  • Dynamic SL/TP by % of entry with fixed RR

  • Adaptive trailing stop by %

  • Prop-firm suite: Daily Loss, Max Loss + tripwire lock

  • LockRestOfDay and BlockNewOrdersOnly behavior modes

  • Session filter with overnight support

  • Broker-safe stop/freeze handling and minimal server load

📦 Inputs & Detailed Explanations

Information

  • Info_Message1 — Welcome text (UI only)

  • Info_Message2 — Tip text (default: works best on Gold)

Risk Management

  • Message1 — UI hint about risk discipline

  • RiskPercentage (double, %) — % of balance risked per trade; drives lot sizing
    Tip: Start 0.25–1.00%

  • StopLossPercentage (double, %) — SL distance as % of price (e.g., 1.0 = ~1%)

  • MaxOrders (int) — Max simultaneous positions per symbol/magic

Trading Settings

  • Message2 — UI hint

  • RiskRewardRatio (double) — TP = SL distance × RR (e.g., 1% SL × 3.5 RR ⇒ 3.5% TP)

  • TrailingStopPercentage (double, %) — Trail from best price since entry; only improves SL and respects broker levels

  • ProfitThresholdPercentage (double, %) — Reserved (keep default)

  • magicNumber (int) — Magic ID to isolate EA trades

  • userComment (string) — Order comment (first 30 chars applied)

Trading Logic (Swing-Dot / Pivot)

  • SwingLeft (int) — Bars left of pivot must be lower/higher to validate swing

  • SwingRight (int) — Bars right required to confirm swing (higher = slower but cleaner)

  • UseProvisionalDots (bool) — Allow earlier entries using ProvisionalRight

  • ProvisionalRight (int) — Right-side window for provisional swing (0 < value < SwingRight)

  • OnlyOnM1 (bool) — If true, entries only on M1 (management runs on any TF)

  • MinSlopePoints (int) — Min slope (points/bar) between the last two same-side pivots; 0 disables

Trading Hours

  • USSessionStartUTC / USSessionEndUTC (int hour) — Session filter in server time, including overnight (e.g., 18 → 02)

Prop-Firm Settings (Master + Base)

  • EnablePropfirmGuards (bool)Master switch for all prop-firm guards; if false, Daily/Max guards are bypassed

  • UsePercentBased (bool) — Use % of InitialBalanceForLimits or fixed USD caps

  • InitialBalanceForLimits (double) — Baseline account size for guard math (e.g., 100000 for a 100K challenge)

Daily Loss (Guardrails)

  • DailyLossPercent (double, %) — Daily cap % (when UsePercentBased=true)

  • FixedDailyLossUSD (double) — Daily cap USD (when UsePercentBased=false)

  • UseStaticDailyLimit (bool) — If true, daily cap is static; if false, profits can increase the cap (only if your firm allows)

  • DailyResetHour / DailyResetMinute (int) — Daily reset time (server)

  • LockRestOfDay (bool) — If true, lock until reset when daily cap is breached

  • BlockNewOrdersOnly (bool) — If true, stop new entries only; if false, may also close open trades on breach

Max Loss (Hard Floor)

  • EnforceMaxLossGuard (bool) — Enable/disable the hard floor

  • MaxLossPercent (double, %) — Max loss % (UsePercentBased=true)

  • FixedMaxLossUSD (double) — Max loss USD (UsePercentBased=false)

  • MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (double) — Extra USD buffer above the floor to avoid spread/latency violations

  • LockAfterMaxBreach (bool) — Sets persistent tripwire after breach to keep EA locked

  • ClearMaxTripwireOnInit (bool) — If true, clears tripwire at OnInit to allow trading again (use with caution)

Diagnostics

  • EnableSelfTests (bool) — Prints minimal verification logs for guard math (dev/testing)

📊 Risk & Money Management Notes

  • Lot size derives from RiskPercentage × SL distance (StopLossPercentage), using instrument tick value & volume steps

  • The EA checks stop/freeze levels for safe SL/TP placement & modification

  • Trailing updates only when improvement exceeds a minimum delta to reduce server load

🤝 Prop-Firm Alignment Tips

  • Set InitialBalanceForLimits to your challenge size (e.g., 25K/50K/100K)

  • Keep UseStaticDailyLimit = true unless your firm explicitly allows profit-scaled daily drawdown

  • Add MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (e.g., 100–500) to cushion spread/slippage

  • Prefer LockRestOfDay = true and LockAfterMaxBreach = true during challenges

🔧 Installation & Use

  1. Attach EA to chart (start with XAUUSD, M5/M15)

  2. Configure risk & sessions; begin small (0.25–0.5% risk)

  3. Turn EnablePropfirmGuards = true for challenges; set limits to match your plan

  4. Forward test on your broker/firm feed before going live

❓ FAQ

Q: What is the minimum account balance required?
A: $1,000 (or equivalent). This ensures sensible lot sizing with the default risk settings and enough margin headroom for Gold volatility.

Q: Which timeframe is best?
A: M1–M15. For M1, consider enabling UseProvisionalDots = true and set a modest MinSlopePoints to avoid choppy entries.

Q: Can this pass prop challenges?
A: The EA includes Daily Loss and Max Loss guardrails to help prevent rule violations. However, markets carry risk. Use conservative risk and test on your firm’s feed.

Q: What symbols are supported?
A: Built for XAUUSD (Gold), and adaptable to FX majors, indices, and BTC with tuned parameters (tick value/volatility differ by instrument and broker).

Q: Any setup tips for prop-firm use?
A: Set InitialBalanceForLimits to your challenge size (e.g., 100,000). Keep UseStaticDailyLimit = true, add a MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (100–500), and keep LockRestOfDay / LockAfterMaxBreach enabled during challenges.

xauusd ea, gold ea, trend ea, swing trading ea, pivot ea, prop firm ea, daily loss guard, max loss guard, mql5 expert advisor, trailing stop ea, risk reward ea, low drawdown ea, funded account ea, challenge pass ea, session filter ea


