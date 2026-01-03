Gold Rocket HFT

The Ultimate Gold High-Frequency Trading System





Why it is the Best Reliable GOLD HFT Ever Created

⚡ Institutional-Grade Speed & Precision

This EA operates at the tick level — executing, managing, and protecting your trades on EVERY single price movement. Unlike conventional EAs that only check signals on new bars, this system processes decisions in milliseconds, giving you the edge that institutional traders have always enjoyed.





🎯 One-Sided Trading Mastery

Choose your market bias with surgical precision:

BUY Only Mode — Perfect for trending bullish markets

SELL Only Mode — Capitalize on bearish momentum

Both Directions — Full flexibility in ranging markets





🛡️ Triple-Layer Protection System

Break-Even Shield — Automatically moves your stop loss to entry + offset once profit threshold is reached Dynamic Trailing Stop — Locks in profits as price moves in your favor, adjusting on every tick Smart Margin Guard — Calculates affordable lot sizes in real-time, never risking more than your account can handle





📈 Pyramid Scaling for Maximum Profits

Add to winning positions automatically when your trade reaches a specified profit level — multiply your gains on strong moves while keeping risk controlled.





How I Work — Smart, Precise, and Effortless

🔬 Entry Logic — Dual Momentum Confirmation

The EA uses a sophisticated multi-layer signal confirmation:





Layer

Component

Purpose

First Fast EMA (5) vs Slow EMA (15) Trend direction filter

Second Price Momentum Check Minimum movement threshold over X bars Third Tick Momentum Counter Confirms consecutive ticks in trade direction





A trade only opens when ALL three layers align — eliminating false signals and choppy market noise.





⚙️ Tick-by-Tick Position Management

Every incoming tick triggers:

Real-time break-even evaluation

Trailing stop adjustment calculation

Position count updates

Spread monitoring





🧮 Smart Money Management

✓ Automatic lot normalization to broker requirements ✓ Real-time margin calculation before each trade ✓ Affordable lot sizing when capital is limited ✓ Maximum position limits to prevent overexposure

📊 Key Parameters Explained Parameter Default Description TradeDirection Both BUY Only / SELL Only / Both

Both BUY Only / SELL Only / Both LotSize 0.01 Base lot size (auto-adjusted to broker limits)

0.01 Base lot size (auto-adjusted to broker limits) MaxPositions 3 Maximum concurrent trades

3 Maximum concurrent trades TPPoints 3000 Take Profit in points (30 pips for Gold)

3000 Take Profit in points (30 pips for Gold) SLPoints 3000 Stop Loss in points (0 = disabled)

3000 Stop Loss in points (0 = disabled) MaxSpreadPoints 40 Skip trades if spread exceeds this

40 Skip trades if spread exceeds this UseBreakEven OFF Move SL to entry when in profit

OFF Move SL to entry when in profit UseTrailingStop ON Dynamic trailing as price moves

ON Dynamic trailing as price moves TicksBeforeEntry 2 Consecutive ticks confirmation

🚀Minimum Requirements and Recommendations 💻 Platform Requirements Requirement Minimum Recommended Platform MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 Build 3000+

MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 Build 3000+ Account Type Hedging or Netting Hedging preferred

Hedging or Netting Hedging preferred Execution Market Execution ECN/STP with low latency

💰 Account Requirements Requirement Minimum Recommended Balance $100 To $500+

$100 $500+ Leverage 1:100 1:200 or higher

1:100 1:200 or higher Lot Size 0.01 0.01 - 0.05 per $500

📡 Broker Requirements Requirement Details Spread Under 30 points (3 pips) for Gold

Under 30 points (3 pips) for Gold Execution Speed < 100ms recommended

< 100ms recommended Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) primarily optimized

XAUUSD (Gold) primarily optimized Timeframe M5 recommended

🖥️ VPS Recommendations Specification Recommended Location Same data center as broker

Same data center as broker RAM 2GB minimum

2GB minimum Latency < 5ms to broker server

< 5ms to broker server Uptime 99.9% guaranteed

Designed for Traders Who Want More 👤 Perfect For: Accuracy 🎯 Scalpers & Day Traders Rapid entries and exits with small profit targets

Multiple trades per session maximizing opportunities

No overnight holding risk

📊 Trend Followers One-sided mode lets you ride the dominant trend

Pyramid scaling amplifies profits on strong moves

EMA crossover ensures you're trading with momentum

🛡️ Risk-Conscious Traders Built-in margin protection prevents account blowups

Break-even feature eliminates losing trades after initial move

Maximum position limits prevent overexposure

⏰ Busy Professionals Fully automated — set and forget

No manual intervention required

Works 24/5 on your VPS

🧪 Strategy Testers & Optimizers Ultra-optimized for MT5 Strategy Tester

Custom optimization criterion (OnTester function)

Cached calculations for fast backtesting

Minimum 50 trades required for valid optimization

🔧 Quick Start Guide Attach to Chart — XAUUSD M5 recommended

Set Direction — Choose BUY Only, SELL Only, or Both

Adjust Risk — Set LotSize based on your account

Enable Features — Turn on Break-Even and/or Trailing

Go Live — Enable AutoTrading and let it run

"Speed. Precision. Protection. — The HFT Trinity."







