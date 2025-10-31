Apex Scalping Engine
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jayanta Pal
- Sürüm: 1.15
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Try it. Trust it. Test it. Then own it.
====BOLLINGER BANDS======
BB TIMEFRAME - 1 HOUR
===STANDARD TRADING===
ORDER TIME FRAME - 15 MINUTE
=== MINIMUM DEPOSIT ===
200 $
=== LEVERAGE ===
1:500
=== PAIR ===
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/JPY
