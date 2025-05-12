💡 What is Golden Osiris EA?

Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5.

It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment.

🧠 Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market.

🔐 Key Features:

• ✅ Optimized for the current algorithmic environment (2025)

• ✅ Automatic analysis of key levels and breakouts

• ✅ Smart risk management:

o Daily loss limit

o Total drawdown control

o Progressive lot scaling (auto-scaling)

o Optional: Martingale and Trailing Stop

• ✅ Day and time-based trading control

• ✅ Default configuration is optimal and ready to use

• ✅ Can be used on other symbols (though specially optimized for XAUUSD)

• ✅ 100% automated – no manual intervention required

⚙️ Requirements and Recommendations:

• 💳 Recommended initial deposit: $300 / €300

• 📉 If your account is below this amount, a risk setting no higher than 0.5% is advised

• ⚠️ Remember: only you are responsible for managing your account risk



🔍 Want to test it out?

You can download the demo version and run your tests in the current market year.

The EA’s architecture was designed based on the most recent structural and algorithmic changes in the market, ensuring precise and efficient adaptation to current conditions.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Never trade with money you are not willing to risk or lose.

