Your Grox EA MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 28 Mart 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
Your Grox EA – The Next Evolution in Automated Trading
Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a unique Buy and Sell strategy. Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this EA follows the trend with precision, leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators.
When the market moves against the initial trade direction, the EA’s AI-driven algorithm instantly identifies the shift and reverses positions strategically.
Ensures entry in the right market direction, reducing unnecessary drawdown.
Every trade is interconnected, forming a smart risk-managed grid that adjusts dynamically to market conditions.
✔ Smart Grid Integration – Trades are connected with each other, ensuring smooth trade management.
Recommendation:
Pair: USDJPY and XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe: Any Timeframe
Settings: set file attached below in comment box
Minimum Deposit: 500$
Account type: 1:200 leverage, Any Account type like, Cent, Standard, Row, Zero spread, etc.
Risk Warning:
Before you buy Your Future EA please be aware that trading is a risky platform.
Financial markets are complex and unpredictable, and there are always risks involved.