Your Grox EA MT5

Your Grox EA  The Next Evolution in Automated Trading

Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a unique Buy and Sell strategy. Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this EA follows the trend with precision, leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators.

Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy:
This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic—it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized settings to detect market trends and execute trades with unparalleled accuracy. Whether the market is trending up or down.

When the market moves against the initial trade direction, the EA’s AI-driven algorithm instantly identifies the shift and reverses positions strategically.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MT4 Version Is HERE 

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dual-Strategy System – Smart & Adaptive:
Your Future AI EA operates using two high-performance trading strategies:
1. Precision EMA Crossover Strategy (One-Shot Trading)
A simple yet effective trend-following strategy.
Opens a trade when a strong EMA crossover confirms the trend.
Automatically closes the previous trade before entering a new one.

Ensures entry in the right market direction, reducing unnecessary drawdown.

2. Proprietary AI-Grid Strategy (Intelligent Trade Management)
The first trade is placed based on the advisor’s internal indicator signal.
If the initial trade is a BUY, all subsequent trades remain BUY trades until a strong reversal signal is detected.
Uses a smart grid-based approach to manage positions efficiently.
If a trade goes into drawdown, the EA’s indicator algorithm automatically finds profitable trades to close losing positions.

Every trade is interconnected, forming a smart risk-managed grid that adjusts dynamically to market conditions.

Why Choose Your GroX EA?
 Next level Algorithm – Trades with an unique-driven approach, adapting to any market condition.
 Trend-Following Accuracy – Identifies and trades in the dominant market direction with precision.

 Smart Grid Integration – Trades are connected with each other, ensuring smooth trade management.

Your Grox EA is not just another trading robot—it’s the future of automated trading. With its proprietary Buy Sell strategy, advanced risk management, and trend-following precision.


Recommendation

Pair: USDJPY and XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: Any Timeframe

Settings: set file attached below in comment box

Minimum Deposit: 500$

Account type: 1:200 leverage, Any Account type like, Cent, Standard, Row, Zero spread, etc.


Risk Warning:

Before you buy Your Future EA please be aware that trading is a risky platform.

Financial markets are complex and unpredictable, and there are always risks involved.





