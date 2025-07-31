Deriv Karma Project EA

Deriv Karma Expert Advisor - User Guide

Basic Setup

  1. Open any chart (M1 timeframe recommended)
  2. Drag the EA onto the chart
  3. IMPORTANT: Enable "Allow Automated Trading" in MT5 settings
  4. Click "AutoTrading" button in MT5 toolbar (should be green)

EA Settings Explained ⚙️

Main Settings

  • IndexType: Choose your trading instrument
    • CURRENT_CHART = Trade on whatever chart you attach the EA to ✅ RECOMMENDED FOR TRADERS WHO KNOW HOW TO OPTIMIZE
    • BOOM_500 = Optimized for Boom 500 Index only
    • CRASH_500 = Optimized for Crash 500 Index only
    • DEX_600 UP = Optimized for dex 600 up Index only
    • DEX_600_DOWN = Optimized for dex 600 down Index only
    • DEX_900_UP = Optimized for dex 900 up Index only
    • DEX_900_DOWN = Optimized for dex 900 down Index only
    • ALL_INDEX = Trade multiple indices simultaneously
  • ShowDashboard:
    • true = Shows trading info on chart ✅ RECOMMENDED
    • false = No display (faster for backtesting)

Fallback Settings (For Custom Optimization)

These settings only apply when trading symbols not specifically optimized by the EA

  • Start with default values
  • Advanced users can optimize these for new instruments

How to Run Backtests 📊

Method 1: Complex Backtest 

  1. Open Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester)
  2. Select "Deriv Karma EA" from Expert dropdown
  3. Choose your symbol (e.g., "Boom 500 Index")
  4. Set timeframe to M1
  5. Key Settings:
    • Set IndexType = CURRENT_CHART ✅
    • Set ShowDashboard = false (faster testing)
    • Leave other settings as default
  6. Click Start

Method 2: Specific Index Backtest (Recommended)

  1. Open Strategy Tester
  2. Select symbol (e.g., "Crash 500 Index")
  3. Key Settings:
    • Set IndexType = CRASH_500 (match your symbol)
    • Set ShowDashboard = false
  4. Click Start

Common Issues & Solutions 🔧

❌ "Expert Advisor is not working"

Solutions:

  • Check AutoTrading button is ON (green) in MT5
  • Verify "Allow Automated Trading" is enabled in Tools → Options
  • Make sure you have sufficient account balance
  • Check if the symbol is available in your broker

❌ "No trades in backtest"

Solutions:

  • Use M1 timeframe
  • Set IndexType = CURRENT_CHART
  • Ensure your date range has sufficient market data
  • Try different symbols (Boom/Crash indices work best)

❌ "Invalid stops" error

Solutions:

  • Your broker may have minimum stop loss requirements
  • The EA will handle this automatically in most cases
  • Check your symbol specifications

❌ "Dashboard not showing"

Solutions:

  • Set ShowDashboard = true
  • Refresh the chart (F5)
  • Check if Expert Advisors are allowed to modify objects

Best Practices

For Beginners:

  1. Start with demo account - Never risk real money initially
  2. Use OPTIMIZED setting - Simplest and most reliable
  3. Test on M1  timeframe for all the indices - These work best with the EA
  4. Keep ShowDashboard = true - Monitor what the EA is doing
  5. Start with small lot sizes - Learn the EA behavior first

For Backtesting:

  1. Always use M1 timeframe - EA is designed for this
  2. Set ShowDashboard = false - Much faster testing
  3. Use sufficient data - At least 6 months for reliable results
  4. Test multiple periods - Bull and bear markets
  5. Don't over-optimize - Keep settings reasonable

For Live Trading:

  1. Forward test first - Run on demo for at least 2 weeks
  2. Monitor first trades closely - Ensure EA behaves as expected
  3. Check economic calendar - High impact news can affect synthetic indices
  4. Maintain sufficient margin - EA may open multiple positions
  5. Regular monitoring - Even automated systems need supervision

Recommended Symbol Settings 📈

Symbol IndexType Setting Notes
Boom 500 Index BOOM_500 Pre-optimized settings
Crash 500 Index CRASH_500 Pre-optimized settings
DEX 600 UP Index DEX_600_UP Pre-optimized settings
DEX 600 DOWN Index DEX_600_DOWN Pre-optimized settings
Any Other Symbol CURRENT_CHART Uses fallback settings

Support & Troubleshooting 🆘

Before Asking for Help:

  1. Check this guide thoroughly
  2. Verify your MT5 settings are correct
  3. Test on demo account first
  4. Note any specific error messages

When Requesting Support:

  • Specify your broker name
  • Include screenshots of EA settings
  • Mention the symbol you're trading
  • Describe the exact problem step-by-step

Contact:

Final Notes ⚠️

  • This EA is designed for Deriv synthetic indices - Results may vary on other symbols
  • Always test thoroughly before live trading - Every broker is different
  • Markets can change - What worked yesterday may not work tomorrow
  • Risk management is crucial - Never risk more than you can afford to lose
  • Regular updates - Check for EA updates periodically

Happy Trading! 🎯

Remember: All trading involves risk. This EA is a tool to assist your trading, not a guarantee of profits. Always combine EA signals with your own market analysis and risk managemen








































































