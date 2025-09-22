Revivalist

Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA ★★★★★

Overview
Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic.

Key Facts (MQL5-compliant)

  • Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes.

  • High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, test in demo first, and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

  • Optimized for Gold only — not recommended for other instruments without re-optimization.

  • Price will increase — securing now ensures you get it at the current rate.

  • Rated ★★★★★ by early adopters — the best currently for Gold.

What You Get

  • The Revivalist.ex5 Expert Advisor file, ready for MetaTrader 5.

  • Adjustable inputs for range hours, stop management, and volatility filters.

  • User documentation and demo testing recommendations.

Recommendation
Start on a demo account to observe Revivalist’s behavior in different conditions. Tune your lot sizing and risk parameters carefully — responsibility for account safety lies with the trader.

★★★★★ (Five-Star Rated) — Revivalist stands out as the best EA for Gold trading today.


