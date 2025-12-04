TRDR Bot-1 — Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment

TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across forex, indices, and commodities.

**This EA is not a Black Box, and the strategy logic is fully transparent and adjustable.**

Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic

TRDR Bot-1 uses a layered signal approach: trend identification → reversal zone confirmation → oscillator validation → candlestick logic → momentum threshold checks.

Entry Logic

A trade is triggered only when multiple conditions align:

1. Candle Color Filter

Bullish Setup: A sequence of bearish candles with strong bodies (reversal exhaustion).

Bearish Setup: A sequence of bullish candles signaling potential reversal.

2. MACD Confirmation

Bullish: MACD line crosses above Signal line

Bearish: MACD line crosses below Signal line

3. Stochastic Oscillator

Bullish: %K crosses above %D in oversold region

Bearish: %K crosses below %D in overbought region

4. MAO Threshold

The Moving-Average Oscillator must cross a configured threshold in the direction of the trade.

This combined logic helps filter noise and ensures only strong convergence-based entries.

Exit Logic

TRDR Bot-1 uses a combination of indicator reversals and candlestick structures to exit trades:

1. CCI Reversal Levels

Close Long when CCI drops below +500

Close Short when CCI rises above –500

2. Pin Bar Detection

Bullish pin bar → close short

Bearish pin bar → close long

3. Trailing Stop (Dynamic)

Moves with price to secure profits during major market moves.

You may adjust thresholds to match your trading style.

Dynamic Risk Management & Protections

TRDR Bot-1 includes essential protective layers to preserve capital and prevent over-trading:

Stop Loss / Take Profit (pip-based)

Max Spread Filter — blocks entries during widening spreads

Daily Loss Limit — stops trading for the day if exceeded

Equity Drawdown Protection

Position Limits — caps total open lots & number of trades

Daily Reset Hour — resets counters automatically

Session Filters — restrict or allow trading by session or time of day

These controls help ensure safer and more stable automation.

News Filter (BETA)

TRDR Bot-1 includes a lightweight news-filtering system:

Pulls economic events via Forex Factory RSS

Filters by currency (USD, EUR, etc.)

Allows High / Medium impact filtering

Stops trading during high-risk news windows

Improved Execution & Reliability

Fully autonomous trade execution

Signal visualization (optional) for discretionary monitoring

Real-time panel shows open trades, protections & news

Compatible with all major MT5 brokers

Works on Forex, Commodities & Indices

Optimized for fast execution and stable conditions

Ideal For

Traders who want structured, rules-based automation

Trend + reversal strategy followers

Semi-automated setups (signals + visual indicators)

Retail traders scaling accounts or preparing for prop-firm challenges

Multi-asset trading (FX, Gold and Crypto CFDs*)

