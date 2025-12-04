TRDR Bot1

TRDR Bot-1 — Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment

TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across forex, indices, and commodities.

 

**This EA is not a Black Box, and the strategy logic is fully transparent and adjustable.**

 

Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic

TRDR Bot-1 uses a layered signal approach: trend identification reversal zone confirmation oscillator validation candlestick logic momentum threshold checks.

Entry Logic

A trade is triggered only when multiple conditions align:

1. Candle Color Filter

  • Bullish Setup: A sequence of bearish candles with strong bodies (reversal exhaustion).
  • Bearish Setup: A sequence of bullish candles signaling potential reversal.

2. MACD Confirmation

  • Bullish: MACD line crosses above Signal line
  • Bearish: MACD line crosses below Signal line

3. Stochastic Oscillator

  • Bullish: %K crosses above %D in oversold region
  • Bearish: %K crosses below %D in overbought region

4. MAO Threshold

  • The Moving-Average Oscillator must cross a configured threshold in the direction of the trade.

This combined logic helps filter noise and ensures only strong convergence-based entries.

 

Exit Logic

TRDR Bot-1 uses a combination of indicator reversals and candlestick structures to exit trades:

1. CCI Reversal Levels

  • Close Long when CCI drops below +500
  • Close Short when CCI rises above –500

2. Pin Bar Detection

  • Bullish pin bar close short
  • Bearish pin bar close long

3. Trailing Stop (Dynamic)
Moves with price to secure profits during major market moves.

You may adjust thresholds to match your trading style.

 

Dynamic Risk Management & Protections

TRDR Bot-1 includes essential protective layers to preserve capital and prevent over-trading:

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit (pip-based)
  • Max Spread Filter — blocks entries during widening spreads
  • Daily Loss Limit — stops trading for the day if exceeded
  • Equity Drawdown Protection
  • Position Limits — caps total open lots & number of trades
  • Daily Reset Hour — resets counters automatically
  • Session Filters — restrict or allow trading by session or time of day

These controls help ensure safer and more stable automation.

 

News Filter (BETA)

TRDR Bot-1 includes a lightweight news-filtering system:

  • Pulls economic events via Forex Factory RSS
  • Filters by currency (USD, EUR, etc.)
  • Allows High / Medium impact filtering
  • Stops trading during high-risk news windows

 

  Improved Execution & Reliability

  • Fully autonomous trade execution
  • Signal visualization (optional) for discretionary monitoring
  • Real-time panel shows open trades, protections & news
  • Compatible with all major MT5 brokers
  • Works on Forex, Commodities & Indices
  • Optimized for fast execution and stable conditions

 

  Ideal For

  • Traders who want structured, rules-based automation
  • Trend + reversal strategy followers
  • Semi-automated setups (signals + visual indicators)
  • Retail traders scaling accounts or preparing for prop-firm challenges
  • Multi-asset trading (FX, Gold and Crypto CFDs*)

 

