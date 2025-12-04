TRDR Bot1
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Musa Mampondo
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
TRDR Bot-1 — Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment
TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across forex, indices, and commodities.
**This EA is not a Black Box, and the strategy logic is fully transparent and adjustable.**
Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic
TRDR Bot-1 uses a layered signal approach: trend identification → reversal zone confirmation → oscillator validation → candlestick logic → momentum threshold checks.
Entry Logic
A trade is triggered only when multiple conditions align:
1. Candle Color Filter
- Bullish Setup: A sequence of bearish candles with strong bodies (reversal exhaustion).
- Bearish Setup: A sequence of bullish candles signaling potential reversal.
2. MACD Confirmation
- Bullish: MACD line crosses above Signal line
- Bearish: MACD line crosses below Signal line
3. Stochastic Oscillator
- Bullish: %K crosses above %D in oversold region
- Bearish: %K crosses below %D in overbought region
4. MAO Threshold
- The Moving-Average Oscillator must cross a configured threshold in the direction of the trade.
This combined logic helps filter noise and ensures only strong convergence-based entries.
Exit Logic
TRDR Bot-1 uses a combination of indicator reversals and candlestick structures to exit trades:
1. CCI Reversal Levels
- Close Long when CCI drops below +500
- Close Short when CCI rises above –500
2. Pin Bar Detection
- Bullish pin bar → close short
- Bearish pin bar → close long
3. Trailing Stop (Dynamic)
Moves with price to secure profits during major market moves.
You may adjust thresholds to match your trading style.
Dynamic Risk Management & Protections
TRDR Bot-1 includes essential protective layers to preserve capital and prevent over-trading:
- Stop Loss / Take Profit (pip-based)
- Max Spread Filter — blocks entries during widening spreads
- Daily Loss Limit — stops trading for the day if exceeded
- Equity Drawdown Protection
- Position Limits — caps total open lots & number of trades
- Daily Reset Hour — resets counters automatically
- Session Filters — restrict or allow trading by session or time of day
These controls help ensure safer and more stable automation.
News Filter (BETA)
TRDR Bot-1 includes a lightweight news-filtering system:
- Pulls economic events via Forex Factory RSS
- Filters by currency (USD, EUR, etc.)
- Allows High / Medium impact filtering
- Stops trading during high-risk news windows
Improved Execution & Reliability
- Fully autonomous trade execution
- Signal visualization (optional) for discretionary monitoring
- Real-time panel shows open trades, protections & news
- Compatible with all major MT5 brokers
- Works on Forex, Commodities & Indices
- Optimized for fast execution and stable conditions
Ideal For
- Traders who want structured, rules-based automation
- Trend + reversal strategy followers
- Semi-automated setups (signals + visual indicators)
- Retail traders scaling accounts or preparing for prop-firm challenges
- Multi-asset trading (FX, Gold and Crypto CFDs*)
Join our Community on Telegram
Join one of Africa’s fastest-growing algorithmic trading brands—officially partnered with Exness and FTMO. Whether you're a manual trader, or algotrader, our IB benefits give you everything you need to trade smarter and grow your skills.
>> Start with EXNESS — Start with FTMO T&Cs apply.
FREE tools, Rebates on your trading, Priority support, Webinars & education, VIP access to bots & indicators
Support & Updates
Contact Support for Updates, EA settings and email support.
Website: www.tradewyze.tech
Support: support@tradewyze.tech
Our Services include:
- Strategy development & consulting for algorithmic trading systems
- One-on-one technical guidance
- Custom EA, PineScripts and API bot development across major platforms(MQL5, QuantConnect and TradingView)
#ExploreYourTradingEdge.
Trading involves a significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.