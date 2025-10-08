X4O B1 Dollar Trader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
x4o B1 Dollar Trader – Professional Gold Auto-Trader
Description
x4o B1 Dollar Trader is a fully automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. This EA combines advanced price action, smart trend filters, and dynamic volatility-based stop loss management to capture the best moves in the gold market, with strong protection during high-impact news events.
The system is designed for both beginner and advanced traders who need reliable, set-and-forget performance. Risk management, news filter, and entry timing are all built-in, so you can trade gold confidently and efficiently.
Recommended minimum account balance: $400
Best used on 1 Hour (H1) timeframe.
Key Features
-
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): All internal logic is tuned for the unique price action and volatility of gold.
-
Automatic News Filter: Stops trading around important economic news to avoid sudden volatility.
-
Dynamic ATR Stop Loss: Uses the Average True Range for smarter, volatility-adaptive risk control.
-
Heiken Ashi & Trend Filters: Entry and exit logic filter out false signals to increase accuracy.
-
Retest and Confirmation: Trades only after price retests, for robust signal quality.
-
Full Auto Management: Handles trade entry, exit, stop loss, take profit, and breakeven automatically.
-
Easy Setup: Plug-and-play, no complicated configurations needed.
Parameters
-
Lot: Fixed trading volume per order.
-
Money Management: Enable to use dynamic lot sizing based on risk percent.
-
RiskPercent: How much balance is risked per trade (used if money management is enabled).
-
MaxTrades: Maximum concurrent trades allowed.
-
ATR_Period: Period for volatility calculation (ATR stop loss).
-
ATR_Mult: Multiplier for ATR-based stop loss distance.
-
Risk/Reward Ratio: Select your target risk/reward in trades.
-
Drawdown Limit: Halts trading if a certain drawdown is reached.
-
Retest Levels: Adjusts signal confirmation logic.
-
News Filter Settings: Choose news impact (High/Medium/Low), waiting time before/after news.
Why Choose x4o B1 Dollar Trader?
-
Focused on the best gold trading opportunities.
-
Reduces risk by sitting out during unpredictable news.
-
Works 24/5 with no emotions, just pure logic and risk control.
-
Start trading gold automatically—just attach to XAUUSD and trade!