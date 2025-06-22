Smart Prop Firm EA
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader
Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations
Complete Trade Randomization
Have been trading with the Smart Prop Firm EA for about 1 month now. The product has significantly evolved since i bought it and is now quite a profitable EA. Ralph has done some fantastic improvements! Drawdowns are reduced from previous versions and profitability is higher. If you use this EA as prescribed it has great potential for some really nice gains. I do recommend for prop funded accounts/challenges. Ralph is friendly, helpful and responds to my messages when I had questions.
Very dangerous EA. Does not wait for price action confirmation. In sharp moves, it just keeps buying when the price is falling like a knife / and the opposite is also true. It is very easy to blow up an account with this EA. I would not recommend such a dangerous algo. Except the daily limit, risk management is not good at all.
after updating to the latest version, it got worst.
Completely inconsistent and simply losing money. I have been running this EA on live and demo accounts for more than a month. The results are simply crap. I did reach out to the seller and asked for guidance, which he provided to some degree. This did not help. I then asked for a refund and simply got blocked. Spend your money elsewhere.
absolute waste of time and money, author keeps removing the existing products from his profile and add new products, no response to messages, no support, 01 month of use and not even a single profitable trade
Fed up trying to get a reply from this guy, messaged him twice with regards to his Super Gold Bot that he has removed with regards to future updates and received nothing in the past 4 x weeks!! I know this 1 x star review will no doubt now prompt a reply, but it shouldn't have to do this just to get a bloody simple reply from him!
He probado con todas las actualizaciones, y todas me han dejado pérdidas
going well so far .. has passed phase one of my funded challenge!
The EA has improved and for my time of trading it has been profitable overall. There was a rough batch of trades with a previous version and today 2 losses but still profitable overall and very safe. I recommend to start with a low lotsize and grow it as the EA will slowly grow your account.
I already used the EA from version 2, and it has improved greatly especially this version 4! it posted me 10% profit for 2.5% dd, great job Ralph ! and Ralph is a very supportive and listen to all feedbacks.
Big improvement from v2.1 to the latest version, works much better now. Ralph is very supportive and works hard to keep this EA running well.
I bought the robot in August and use it on Darwinex account, and so far very happy with the results
This product is great and has evolved from version 2.x onwards to its current state. It has become more profitable since version 4.
