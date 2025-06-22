Smart Prop Firm EA

3.43

Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

  - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)
  - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe

Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts

Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations  
Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules  
Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for personal trading

========================================
KEY FEATURES
========================================

PROFESSIONAL TRADING LOGIC
• Based on seven-figure funded trader strategy
• Optimized specifically for XAUUSD
• Clean entry and exit management
• Adaptive to the current market conditions

SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM
• Activates only when needed
• Recover losing trades into winners
• Protects your account balance
• No martingale or dangerous methods

TRUE PLUG & PLAY
• Works immediately after installation
• No configuration required
• Optimal settings pre-loaded
• Perfect for busy traders

RISK MANAGEMENT
• Built-in protection features
• Ready for prop firm challenges
• Conservative yet profitable
• Preserves capital during volatility

 
  Complete Trade Randomization

  - Unique SL/TP for Every User: Randomization ensures no two traders have identical levels
  - Anti-Pattern Detection: Makes your trading undetectable to broker algorithms
  - Customizable Randomization Range: Fine-tune the variation to your preference


  Intelligent Lot Sizing

  Two Flexible Modes:
  1. Auto Mode: Scales with account size (0.05 lot per $10k)
  2. Fixed Mode: Set your preferred lot size

  Prop Firm Optimized Features

  - Profit Target Lock: Automatically stops at your target (10%, 8%, etc.)
  - Entry Delay Option: Add 0-X seconds delay for more natural entries
  - Magic Number Support: Manage multiple EAs on same account
  - Direction Control: Trade Both/Buy Only/Sell Only modes

  Lifetime Value Guarantee

  - Free lifetime updates to adapt to market changes
  - Continuous optimization based on real prop firm feedback
  - 24/7 bug fixes and improvements
  - New features added regularly

  VIP Support Package
  Buyers receive:
  - Direct Telegram access to the developer
  - Personal VPS setup assistance
  - Prop firm selection guidance
  - Advanced configuration support
  - Insider tips for maximizing pass rates

  Technical Specifications
  - Platform: MetaTrader 5
  - Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (or broker minimum)
  - Supported Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  - Timeframe: M15
  - Leverage: 1:30 or higher
  - VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation


  Why Choose Smart Prop Firm EA?

  Unlike EAs built by programmers who've never traded professionally, this system was forged in the trenches of real prop firm
  trading. Every feature addresses actual challenges faced when pursuing and maintaining funded accounts.

  Stop struggling with the 95% failure rate. Join the funded elite today.

  ---
  Secure your copy now – Price will increase tomorrow.


レビュー 47
Nick Coyle
675
Nick Coyle 2025.09.11 22:37 
 

going well so far .. has passed phase one of my funded challenge!

Dagu007
59
Dagu007 2025.09.09 23:10 
 

The EA is now updated to 4.5 version and it has news filter. Support from the author is very good.

blakedrew
74
blakedrew 2025.09.07 12:28 
 

Have been trading with the Smart Prop Firm EA for about 1 month now. The product has significantly evolved since i bought it and is now quite a profitable EA. Ralph has done some fantastic improvements! Drawdowns are reduced from previous versions and profitability is higher. If you use this EA as prescribed it has great potential for some really nice gains. I do recommend for prop funded accounts/challenges. Ralph is friendly, helpful and responds to my messages when I had questions.

Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
エキスパート
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
XAU Guardian
ahmed mohiuddin
エキスパート
The XAU Guardian is an automated expert advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). It employs a multi-timeframe approach combining trend analysis, momentum signals, and volume confirmation to execute trades with comprehensive risk management. Recommended for best results: 5 min Time Frame The EA is built on Custom Indicators and In-built indicators for best entries
Mir Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
Mir Station MT5  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.    The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions      Mir Station MT5   Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Mir Station MT5         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT5   is a plug and play system Mir Sta
ISS Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
ISS Station MT5      it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ISS Station MT5       Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation ISS Station MT5           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT5       is a plug and play system   ISS Stat
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
エキスパート
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
エキスパート
USDJPY Focused Breaker は、USDJPY通貨ペアのH1（1時間）タイムフレーム専用に設計されており、Channel-Break FX技術に基づいています。トレンドチャネルはAIモデルによって特定され、1次元畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して市場のトレンドを認識します。 主な特徴： 最適化: ポジションのオープンおよびクローズのための戦略が強化されています。 タイムフレームと通貨ペア: M30、H1、H4、D1のタイムフレームおよびUSDJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD、NZDUSDの複数の通貨ペアで使用可能です。ただし、このバージョンはUSDJPY-H1タイムフレームに特化して最適化されており、AIモデルはこのペアとタイムフレームにのみトレーニングされています。 自動設定: システムは自動的にストップロス（SL）を設定し、複利効果を活用するためにロットボリュームを計算します。利益確定（TP）は使用せず、早期のポジションクローズを防ぎます。 完全自動化: 完全に自動化されており、手動操作は一切不要です。ポジ
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
エキスパート
Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot Overview: Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor  is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features: Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range. Smart Recovery &
GoldEdge
Andrii Hurin
エキスパート
GoldEdge – Turn Gold’s Volatility Into Your Edge GoldEdge is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It merges multi-timeframe market structure analysis , precise price action setups , and trend confirmation filters to deliver high-probability trades with built-in risk management . Whether you prefer aggressive scalping or conservative swing trading , GoldEdge adapts to your style while protecting your capital. Key Advantages Engineered
CuanHunter Robot Gold and crypto
Jivi Muzaqi Guntur
エキスパート
CuanHunter Robot EA – Auto Trading for XAUUSD & BTCUSD Key Features: Automatic Trading: Executes BUY/SELL signals based on fast/slow EMA crossovers + ATR. Dual Preset Modes: Choose XAUUSD (Gold) or BTCUSD (Bitcoin) – parameters optimized for each, no manual adjustments needed. Auto SL/TP with Broker-Safe Checks: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated automatically while respecting broker minimum stop rules. Visual Chart Signals: Easy-to-read labels BUY SELL along with TP/SL on t
UltimateGoldEA Pro
Worapong Kanpet
エキスパート
UltimateGoldEA: 現代のトレーダーのための完璧なゴールド取引ボット UltimateGoldEA は、特に XAUUSD (ゴールド) の取引を目的に設計された高度な Expert Advisor (EA) です。この強力なEAは、 Trend Following 戦略と高度な Risk Management テクニックを組み合わせることで、安定した利益を確保し、損失を最小限に抑えることを保証します。 主な特徴: トレンドフォロー戦略 : UltimateGoldEA は、市場のトレンドを正確に追跡し、賢明な取引判断を下すための強力なアルゴリズムを使用しています。 リカバリーモード : 損失が発生した場合、EA は Recovery Multiplier に基づいて取引サイズを自動的に増加させ、前回の損失を補填します。 トレーリングストップ : Trailing Stop 機能を使用すると、市場が有利な方向に動くたびに、EA が自動的にストップロスを調整し、利益を確保します。 カスタマイズ可能なパラメータ : Lot Size , Stop Loss , Take Pro
Triton
Marek Kvarda
5 (4)
エキスパート
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk) The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1 The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4 Defa
Quantum Edge NM
Nicolas Julien Frederic Prost
エキスパート
# Quantum Edge NM V3.0 - AI-Powered Multi-Asset Expert Advisor ## PRODUCT DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Market) **Quantum Edge NM V3.0** is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that combines advanced technical analysis with artificial intelligence validation. Unlike traditional EAs, Quantum Edge NM uses Claude AI to validate each trading signal before execution, dramatically improving trade quality and win rate. #### CORE PHILOSOPHY: Quality Over Quantity This EA doesn't spam trades. It patiently waits
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
ScalpingDestroyer
Emanuele Giulivi
エキスパート
Fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading using breakout and trend logic. It provides risk-management tools and trading-hours controls. Operation Signal generation on breakout/trend per user settings. Trading window to enable/pause execution. News filter to suspend trading around economic releases. Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or percentage). Optional trailing stop and break-even; daily close at profit/loss targets. Configurable daily drawdown limit. Execution control
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
エキスパート
5つ星評価のエキスパートアドバイザー — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro のご紹介：すべてのアカウントタイプおよびプロップファームチャレンジに対応した究極のAIトレーディングシステム ️ 重要なお知らせ ： すべてのアカウントタイプ （個人口座およびプロップファーム評価口座を含む）に対応するには、ユーザー設定で「Prop Firm Mode」を 有効にする必要があります 。これを有効にしないと、評価基準外の取引となる可能性があります。 概要： FundPass Pro は、FTMO、MyForexFunds、The Funded Trader などのプロップファームの厳格な基準を満たすために開発された、完全自動かつインテリジェントなエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。一般的なスタンダード口座でも効率的に稼働できます。 プラグアンドプレイ（Plug-and-Play） 構成により、複雑な設定や常時の監視は不要。推奨パラメータを設定し、EAをチャートに適用するだけで、FundPass Pro が市場分析・取引実行・リスク管理を自動で行います。在宅でストレ
X4O B1 Dollar Trader
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
エキスパート
x4o B1 Dollar Trader  Heiken Ashi Trend Retest Strategy  Automated trading system combining Heiken Ashi analysis with Moving Average retest methodology for trend-following entries on H1 timeframe. Trading Methodology The EA monitors two 25-period Moving Averages calculated on High and Low prices to identify trend direction. When price closes above MA High with candle high exceeding the moving average, an uptrend is detected. When price closes below MA Low with candle low beneath the moving aver
FREE
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
エキスパート
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
The EA strategy This EA has a built-in combined Bollinger Bands Trend indicator, MACD and MA that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time; Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 300 ; It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to t
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
BTC Gold MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1.86 (7)
エキスパート
An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting).  Symbol:                     GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)  Time frames:             M30 , H
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (387)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
GoldMax EA 5
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
エキスパート
GoldMax EAは、Meta Trader 5に最適なエキスパートアドバイザーの一つです。独自のアルゴリズムは、テクニカル分析と数学的分析の要素を考慮に入れながら資産価格の変動を分析し、利益の出るエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを決定します。また、高度な資金管理、ロット倍率、グリッド、そして価格下落抑制メカニズムも備えています。 Next price will be $699 etc. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE GoldMax EA public channel >>>   CLICK HERE     おすすめ： ブローカー：RoboForex、Weltrade、 FxPro,    Alpari、Exness、IC T
Teddy Castelnau
125
Teddy Castelnau 2025.11.17 19:59 
 

Very dangerous EA. Does not wait for price action confirmation. In sharp moves, it just keeps buying when the price is falling like a knife / and the opposite is also true. It is very easy to blow up an account with this EA. I would not recommend such a dangerous algo. Except the daily limit, risk management is not good at all.

drutrades
186
drutrades 2025.11.07 05:10 
 

Starting to think this was a money grab by the dev. Price has been cut 50% since ive purchased, the bot has places 1 loosing trade in two weeks, no more. No reply from telegram on here on the platform. STAY AWAY!!!

Hiroaki Hagiwara
719
Hiroaki Hagiwara 2025.11.06 10:43 
 

after updating to the latest version, it got worst.

TK88
37
TK88 2025.11.06 02:29 
 

Very Bad. No Support. Just lose.

Nicholas
71
Nicholas 2025.11.05 17:35 
 

Completely inconsistent and simply losing money. I have been running this EA on live and demo accounts for more than a month. The results are simply crap. I did reach out to the seller and asked for guidance, which he provided to some degree. This did not help. I then asked for a refund and simply got blocked. Spend your money elsewhere.

SashaBerg
68
SashaBerg 2025.10.28 18:12 
 

Worst support ever, EA killing accounts. No communication from seller.

hanuvemula
380
hanuvemula 2025.10.25 16:13 
 

absolute waste of time and money, author keeps removing the existing products from his profile and add new products, no response to messages, no support, 01 month of use and not even a single profitable trade

Dan
130
Dan 2025.10.24 10:15 
 

Fed up trying to get a reply from this guy, messaged him twice with regards to his Super Gold Bot that he has removed with regards to future updates and received nothing in the past 4 x weeks!! I know this 1 x star review will no doubt now prompt a reply, but it shouldn't have to do this just to get a bloody simple reply from him!

Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon
303
Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon 2025.10.14 13:52 
 

He probado con todas las actualizaciones, y todas me han dejado pérdidas

Nick Coyle
675
Nick Coyle 2025.09.11 22:37 
 

going well so far .. has passed phase one of my funded challenge!

削除済み 2025.09.10 02:13 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Dagu007
59
Dagu007 2025.09.09 23:10 
 

The EA is now updated to 4.5 version and it has news filter. Support from the author is very good.

Barry Delhez
663
Barry Delhez 2025.09.09 19:44 
 

The EA has improved and for my time of trading it has been profitable overall. There was a rough batch of trades with a previous version and today 2 losses but still profitable overall and very safe. I recommend to start with a low lotsize and grow it as the EA will slowly grow your account.

David Wardana
32
David Wardana 2025.09.08 15:09 
 

I already used the EA from version 2, and it has improved greatly especially this version 4! it posted me 10% profit for 2.5% dd, great job Ralph ! and Ralph is a very supportive and listen to all feedbacks.

blakedrew
74
blakedrew 2025.09.07 12:28 
 

Have been trading with the Smart Prop Firm EA for about 1 month now. The product has significantly evolved since i bought it and is now quite a profitable EA. Ralph has done some fantastic improvements! Drawdowns are reduced from previous versions and profitability is higher. If you use this EA as prescribed it has great potential for some really nice gains. I do recommend for prop funded accounts/challenges. Ralph is friendly, helpful and responds to my messages when I had questions.

andrius144
136
andrius144 2025.09.06 19:01 
 

Big improvement from v2.1 to the latest version, works much better now. Ralph is very supportive and works hard to keep this EA running well.

Emmanuel Risse
422
Emmanuel Risse 2025.09.06 16:52 
 

I bought the robot in August and use it on Darwinex account, and so far very happy with the results

andywhfung
223
andywhfung 2025.09.06 15:45 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Chong Kiat Dennis Mar
743
Chong Kiat Dennis Mar 2025.09.06 12:05 
 

This product is great and has evolved from version 2.x onwards to its current state. It has become more profitable since version 4.

mowbray1
28
mowbray1 2025.09.04 16:42 
 

Ralph answered all my questions, tested before purchasing. This has good potential and Ralph puts in the work in this bot.

