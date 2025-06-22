Smart Prop Firm EA

3.43

Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

  - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)
  - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe

Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts

Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations  
Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules  
Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for personal trading

========================================
KEY FEATURES
========================================

PROFESSIONAL TRADING LOGIC
• Based on seven-figure funded trader strategy
• Optimized specifically for XAUUSD
• Clean entry and exit management
• Adaptive to the current market conditions

SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM
• Activates only when needed
• Recover losing trades into winners
• Protects your account balance
• No martingale or dangerous methods

TRUE PLUG & PLAY
• Works immediately after installation
• No configuration required
• Optimal settings pre-loaded
• Perfect for busy traders

RISK MANAGEMENT
• Built-in protection features
• Ready for prop firm challenges
• Conservative yet profitable
• Preserves capital during volatility

 
  Complete Trade Randomization

  - Unique SL/TP for Every User: Randomization ensures no two traders have identical levels
  - Anti-Pattern Detection: Makes your trading undetectable to broker algorithms
  - Customizable Randomization Range: Fine-tune the variation to your preference


  Intelligent Lot Sizing

  Two Flexible Modes:
  1. Auto Mode: Scales with account size (0.05 lot per $10k)
  2. Fixed Mode: Set your preferred lot size

  Prop Firm Optimized Features

  - Profit Target Lock: Automatically stops at your target (10%, 8%, etc.)
  - Entry Delay Option: Add 0-X seconds delay for more natural entries
  - Magic Number Support: Manage multiple EAs on same account
  - Direction Control: Trade Both/Buy Only/Sell Only modes

  Lifetime Value Guarantee

  - Free lifetime updates to adapt to market changes
  - Continuous optimization based on real prop firm feedback
  - 24/7 bug fixes and improvements
  - New features added regularly

  VIP Support Package
  Buyers receive:
  - Direct Telegram access to the developer
  - Personal VPS setup assistance
  - Prop firm selection guidance
  - Advanced configuration support
  - Insider tips for maximizing pass rates

  Technical Specifications
  - Platform: MetaTrader 5
  - Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (or broker minimum)
  - Supported Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  - Timeframe: M15
  - Leverage: 1:30 or higher
  - VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation


  Why Choose Smart Prop Firm EA?

  Unlike EAs built by programmers who've never traded professionally, this system was forged in the trenches of real prop firm
  trading. Every feature addresses actual challenges faced when pursuing and maintaining funded accounts.

  Stop struggling with the 95% failure rate. Join the funded elite today.

  ---
  Secure your copy now – Price will increase tomorrow.


Comentários 47
Nick Coyle
675
Nick Coyle 2025.09.11 22:37 
 

going well so far .. has passed phase one of my funded challenge!

Dagu007
59
Dagu007 2025.09.09 23:10 
 

The EA is now updated to 4.5 version and it has news filter. Support from the author is very good.

blakedrew
74
blakedrew 2025.09.07 12:28 
 

Have been trading with the Smart Prop Firm EA for about 1 month now. The product has significantly evolved since i bought it and is now quite a profitable EA. Ralph has done some fantastic improvements! Drawdowns are reduced from previous versions and profitability is higher. If you use this EA as prescribed it has great potential for some really nice gains. I do recommend for prop funded accounts/challenges. Ralph is friendly, helpful and responds to my messages when I had questions.

Teddy Castelnau
125
Teddy Castelnau 2025.11.17 19:59 
 

Very dangerous EA. Does not wait for price action confirmation. In sharp moves, it just keeps buying when the price is falling like a knife / and the opposite is also true. It is very easy to blow up an account with this EA. I would not recommend such a dangerous algo. Except the daily limit, risk management is not good at all.

drutrades
186
drutrades 2025.11.07 05:10 
 

Starting to think this was a money grab by the dev. Price has been cut 50% since ive purchased, the bot has places 1 loosing trade in two weeks, no more. No reply from telegram on here on the platform. STAY AWAY!!!

Hiroaki Hagiwara
719
Hiroaki Hagiwara 2025.11.06 10:43 
 

after updating to the latest version, it got worst.

TK88
37
TK88 2025.11.06 02:29 
 

Very Bad. No Support. Just lose.

Nicholas
71
Nicholas 2025.11.05 17:35 
 

Completely inconsistent and simply losing money. I have been running this EA on live and demo accounts for more than a month. The results are simply crap. I did reach out to the seller and asked for guidance, which he provided to some degree. This did not help. I then asked for a refund and simply got blocked. Spend your money elsewhere.

SashaBerg
68
SashaBerg 2025.10.28 18:12 
 

Worst support ever, EA killing accounts. No communication from seller.

hanuvemula
380
hanuvemula 2025.10.25 16:13 
 

absolute waste of time and money, author keeps removing the existing products from his profile and add new products, no response to messages, no support, 01 month of use and not even a single profitable trade

Dan
130
Dan 2025.10.24 10:15 
 

Fed up trying to get a reply from this guy, messaged him twice with regards to his Super Gold Bot that he has removed with regards to future updates and received nothing in the past 4 x weeks!! I know this 1 x star review will no doubt now prompt a reply, but it shouldn't have to do this just to get a bloody simple reply from him!

Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon
303
Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon 2025.10.14 13:52 
 

He probado con todas las actualizaciones, y todas me han dejado pérdidas

Nick Coyle
675
Nick Coyle 2025.09.11 22:37 
 

going well so far .. has passed phase one of my funded challenge!

[Excluído] 2025.09.10 02:13 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Dagu007
59
Dagu007 2025.09.09 23:10 
 

The EA is now updated to 4.5 version and it has news filter. Support from the author is very good.

Barry Delhez
663
Barry Delhez 2025.09.09 19:44 
 

The EA has improved and for my time of trading it has been profitable overall. There was a rough batch of trades with a previous version and today 2 losses but still profitable overall and very safe. I recommend to start with a low lotsize and grow it as the EA will slowly grow your account.

David Wardana
32
David Wardana 2025.09.08 15:09 
 

I already used the EA from version 2, and it has improved greatly especially this version 4! it posted me 10% profit for 2.5% dd, great job Ralph ! and Ralph is a very supportive and listen to all feedbacks.

blakedrew
74
blakedrew 2025.09.07 12:28 
 

Have been trading with the Smart Prop Firm EA for about 1 month now. The product has significantly evolved since i bought it and is now quite a profitable EA. Ralph has done some fantastic improvements! Drawdowns are reduced from previous versions and profitability is higher. If you use this EA as prescribed it has great potential for some really nice gains. I do recommend for prop funded accounts/challenges. Ralph is friendly, helpful and responds to my messages when I had questions.

andrius144
136
andrius144 2025.09.06 19:01 
 

Big improvement from v2.1 to the latest version, works much better now. Ralph is very supportive and works hard to keep this EA running well.

Emmanuel Risse
422
Emmanuel Risse 2025.09.06 16:52 
 

I bought the robot in August and use it on Darwinex account, and so far very happy with the results

andywhfung
223
andywhfung 2025.09.06 15:45 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Chong Kiat Dennis Mar
743
Chong Kiat Dennis Mar 2025.09.06 12:05 
 

This product is great and has evolved from version 2.x onwards to its current state. It has become more profitable since version 4.

mowbray1
28
mowbray1 2025.09.04 16:42 
 

Ralph answered all my questions, tested before purchasing. This has good potential and Ralph puts in the work in this bot.

123
