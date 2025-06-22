Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

- Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)





Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts

Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for personal trading



- Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe

======================================== KEY FEATURES ========================================

PROFESSIONAL TRADING LOGIC • Based on seven-figure funded trader strategy • Optimized specifically for XAUUSD • Clean entry and exit management • Adaptive to the current market conditions

SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM • Activates only when needed • Recover losing trades into winners • Protects your account balance • No martingale or dangerous methods

TRUE PLUG & PLAY • Works immediately after installation • No configuration required • Optimal settings pre-loaded • Perfect for busy traders

RISK MANAGEMENT • Built-in protection features • Ready for prop firm challenges • Conservative yet profitable • Preserves capital during volatility







Complete Trade Randomization





- Unique SL/TP for Every User: Randomization ensures no two traders have identical levels

- Anti-Pattern Detection: Makes your trading undetectable to broker algorithms

- Customizable Randomization Range: Fine-tune the variation to your preference









Intelligent Lot Sizing





Two Flexible Modes:

1. Auto Mode: Scales with account size (0.05 lot per $10k)

2. Fixed Mode: Set your preferred lot size





Prop Firm Optimized Features





- Profit Target Lock: Automatically stops at your target (10%, 8%, etc.)

- Entry Delay Option: Add 0-X seconds delay for more natural entries

- Magic Number Support: Manage multiple EAs on same account

- Direction Control: Trade Both/Buy Only/Sell Only modes





Lifetime Value Guarantee





- Free lifetime updates to adapt to market changes

- Continuous optimization based on real prop firm feedback

- 24/7 bug fixes and improvements

- New features added regularly





VIP Support Package

Buyers receive:

- Direct Telegram access to the developer

- Personal VPS setup assistance

- Prop firm selection guidance

- Advanced configuration support

- Insider tips for maximizing pass rates





Technical Specifications

- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (or broker minimum)

- Supported Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe: M15

- Leverage: 1:30 or higher

- VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation









Why Choose Smart Prop Firm EA?





Unlike EAs built by programmers who've never traded professionally, this system was forged in the trenches of real prop firm

trading. Every feature addresses actual challenges faced when pursuing and maintaining funded accounts.





Stop struggling with the 95% failure rate. Join the funded elite today.





---

Secure your copy now – Price will increase tomorrow.



