Smart Prop Firm EA

3.43

Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

  - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)
  - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe

Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts

Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations  
Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules  
Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for personal trading

========================================
KEY FEATURES
========================================

PROFESSIONAL TRADING LOGIC
• Based on seven-figure funded trader strategy
• Optimized specifically for XAUUSD
• Clean entry and exit management
• Adaptive to the current market conditions

SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM
• Activates only when needed
• Recover losing trades into winners
• Protects your account balance
• No martingale or dangerous methods

TRUE PLUG & PLAY
• Works immediately after installation
• No configuration required
• Optimal settings pre-loaded
• Perfect for busy traders

RISK MANAGEMENT
• Built-in protection features
• Ready for prop firm challenges
• Conservative yet profitable
• Preserves capital during volatility

 
  Complete Trade Randomization

  - Unique SL/TP for Every User: Randomization ensures no two traders have identical levels
  - Anti-Pattern Detection: Makes your trading undetectable to broker algorithms
  - Customizable Randomization Range: Fine-tune the variation to your preference


  Intelligent Lot Sizing

  Two Flexible Modes:
  1. Auto Mode: Scales with account size (0.05 lot per $10k)
  2. Fixed Mode: Set your preferred lot size

  Prop Firm Optimized Features

  - Profit Target Lock: Automatically stops at your target (10%, 8%, etc.)
  - Entry Delay Option: Add 0-X seconds delay for more natural entries
  - Magic Number Support: Manage multiple EAs on same account
  - Direction Control: Trade Both/Buy Only/Sell Only modes

  Lifetime Value Guarantee

  - Free lifetime updates to adapt to market changes
  - Continuous optimization based on real prop firm feedback
  - 24/7 bug fixes and improvements
  - New features added regularly

  VIP Support Package
  Buyers receive:
  - Direct Telegram access to the developer
  - Personal VPS setup assistance
  - Prop firm selection guidance
  - Advanced configuration support
  - Insider tips for maximizing pass rates

  Technical Specifications
  - Platform: MetaTrader 5
  - Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (or broker minimum)
  - Supported Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  - Timeframe: M15
  - Leverage: 1:30 or higher
  - VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation


  Why Choose Smart Prop Firm EA?

  Unlike EAs built by programmers who've never traded professionally, this system was forged in the trenches of real prop firm
  trading. Every feature addresses actual challenges faced when pursuing and maintaining funded accounts.

  Stop struggling with the 95% failure rate. Join the funded elite today.

  ---
  Secure your copy now – Price will increase tomorrow.


리뷰 47
Nick Coyle
675
Nick Coyle 2025.09.11 22:37 
 

going well so far .. has passed phase one of my funded challenge!

Dagu007
59
Dagu007 2025.09.09 23:10 
 

The EA is now updated to 4.5 version and it has news filter. Support from the author is very good.

blakedrew
74
blakedrew 2025.09.07 12:28 
 

Have been trading with the Smart Prop Firm EA for about 1 month now. The product has significantly evolved since i bought it and is now quite a profitable EA. Ralph has done some fantastic improvements! Drawdowns are reduced from previous versions and profitability is higher. If you use this EA as prescribed it has great potential for some really nice gains. I do recommend for prop funded accounts/challenges. Ralph is friendly, helpful and responds to my messages when I had questions.

추천 제품
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
SecUnit B22
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Experts
SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
XAU Guardian
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
The XAU Guardian is an automated expert advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). It employs a multi-timeframe approach combining trend analysis, momentum signals, and volume confirmation to execute trades with comprehensive risk management. Recommended for best results: 5 min Time Frame The EA is built on Custom Indicators and In-built indicators for best entries
Mir Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Mir Station MT5  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.    The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions      Mir Station MT5   Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Mir Station MT5         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT5   is a plug and play system Mir Sta
ISS Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
ISS Station MT5      it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ISS Station MT5       Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation ISS Station MT5           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT5       is a plug and play system   ISS Stat
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Experts
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot Overview: Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor  is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features: Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range. Smart Recovery &
GoldEdge
Andrii Hurin
Experts
GoldEdge – Turn Gold’s Volatility Into Your Edge GoldEdge is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It merges multi-timeframe market structure analysis , precise price action setups , and trend confirmation filters to deliver high-probability trades with built-in risk management . Whether you prefer aggressive scalping or conservative swing trading , GoldEdge adapts to your style while protecting your capital. Key Advantages Engineered
CuanHunter Robot Gold and crypto
Jivi Muzaqi Guntur
Experts
CuanHunter Robot EA – Auto Trading for XAUUSD & BTCUSD Key Features: Automatic Trading: Executes BUY/SELL signals based on fast/slow EMA crossovers + ATR. Dual Preset Modes: Choose XAUUSD (Gold) or BTCUSD (Bitcoin) – parameters optimized for each, no manual adjustments needed. Auto SL/TP with Broker-Safe Checks: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated automatically while respecting broker minimum stop rules. Visual Chart Signals: Easy-to-read labels BUY SELL along with TP/SL on t
UltimateGoldEA Pro
Worapong Kanpet
Experts
UltimateGoldEA: 현대 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 골드 트레이딩 로봇 UltimateGoldEA 는 XAUUSD (골드) 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 고급 **Expert Advisor (EA)**입니다. 이 강력한 EA는 Trend Following 전략과 고급 Risk Management 기술을 결합하여 일관된 수익을 보장하고 잠재적인 손실을 최소화합니다. 주요 특징: 트렌드 추적 전략 : UltimateGoldEA는 시장 트렌드를 정확하게 추적하고, 스마트한 거래 결정을 내리기 위해 강력한 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 복구 모드 : 손실이 발생할 경우, EA는 Recovery Multiplier 를 기준으로 거래 크기를 자동으로 증가시켜 이전 손실을 보상합니다. 트레일링 스톱 : Trailing Stop 기능을 사용하면 시장이 유리하게 움직일 때 EA가 자동으로 스톱로스를 조정하여 수익을 확보합니다. 맞춤형 파라미터 : Lot Size , Stop Loss , Take Prof
Triton
Marek Kvarda
5 (4)
Experts
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk) The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1 The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4 Defa
Quantum Edge NM
Nicolas Julien Frederic Prost
Experts
# Quantum Edge NM V3.0 - AI-Powered Multi-Asset Expert Advisor ## PRODUCT DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Market) **Quantum Edge NM V3.0** is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that combines advanced technical analysis with artificial intelligence validation. Unlike traditional EAs, Quantum Edge NM uses Claude AI to validate each trading signal before execution, dramatically improving trade quality and win rate. #### CORE PHILOSOPHY: Quality Over Quantity This EA doesn't spam trades. It patiently waits
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
ScalpingDestroyer
Emanuele Giulivi
Experts
Fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading using breakout and trend logic. It provides risk-management tools and trading-hours controls. Operation Signal generation on breakout/trend per user settings. Trading window to enable/pause execution. News filter to suspend trading around economic releases. Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or percentage). Optional trailing stop and break-even; daily close at profit/loss targets. Configurable daily drawdown limit. Execution control
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Experts
5성 등급 전문가용 어드바이저 — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro 소개: 모든 계좌 유형과 프롭펌 챌린지에 최적화된 궁극의 AI 트레이딩 시스템 ️ 중요 안내 : 모든 계좌 유형 (개인 계좌 및 프롭펌 평가 계좌 포함)과 호환되기 위해서는 사용자 설정에서 반드시 "Prop Firm Mode"를 활성화 해야 합니다. 이 옵션을 활성화하지 않으면 평가 기관의 규정을 위반할 수 있습니다. 개요: FundPass Pro 는 FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trader 등 프롭펌의 엄격한 기준을 충족시키기 위해 설계된 완전 자동화된 지능형 EA(전문가용 어드바이저)입니다. 또한 일반 표준 계좌에서도 효율적으로 작동합니다. 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug-and-Play) 설계를 통해 복잡한 설정이나 상시 모니터링이 필요 없습니다. 추천된 설정을 적용하고 차트에 EA를 연결하기만 하면 FundPass Pro가 자동으로 시장 분석, 주문 실행, 리스크
X4O B1 Dollar Trader
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Experts
x4o B1 Dollar Trader  Heiken Ashi Trend Retest Strategy  Automated trading system combining Heiken Ashi analysis with Moving Average retest methodology for trend-following entries on H1 timeframe. Trading Methodology The EA monitors two 25-period Moving Averages calculated on High and Low prices to identify trend direction. When price closes above MA High with candle high exceeding the moving average, an uptrend is detected. When price closes below MA Low with candle low beneath the moving aver
FREE
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy This EA has a built-in combined Bollinger Bands Trend indicator, MACD and MA that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time; Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 300 ; It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to t
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
BTC Gold MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1.86 (7)
Experts
An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting).  Symbol:                     GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)  Time frames:             M30 , H
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (388)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
GoldMax EA 5
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Experts
GoldMax EA는 Meta Trader 5를 위한 최고의 전문가 자문 프로그램 중 하나입니다. 이 자문 프로그램의 고유한 알고리즘은 기술적 및 수학적 분석 요소를 고려하여 자산 가격 변동을 분석하고, 수익성 있는 진입 및 청산 시점을 결정하며, 고급 자금 관리, 랏 승수, 그리드 및 침하 감소 메커니즘을 사용합니다. Next price will be $699 etc. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE GoldMax EA public channel >>>   CLICK HERE     추천: 브로커: RoboForex, Weltrade, FxPro,   Alpari, Exn
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.17 (12)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (96)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.71 (45)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.61 (18)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (8)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (21)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Running demonstration Live Performance Limited-time discount. Only   5 out of 20   spots remaining — almost sold out. The major update has been completed. The price will soon increase to   USD 599 , and the final price will be   USD 1500 . After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for M
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 499에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.13 (30)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (65)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
보텍스 터보 — “폭풍을 거래하고, 보텍스를 제어하세요” Vortex Turbo는 지능형 트레이딩의 다음 진화 단계를 제시하는 독보적인 플랫폼으로, 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 적응형 시장 로직, 그리고 정밀한 리스크 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 검증된 알고리즘 원칙을 기반으로 구축된 Vortex Turbo는 새로운 차원의 예측 인텔리전스를 통해 다양한 전략을 하나의 고속 생태계로 통합합니다. 금(XAUUSD(GOLD)) 스캘핑 전문가로 설계된 Vortex Turbo는 제어된 마틴게일 및 평균화 그리드 전략을 사용하며, 각   포지션은 내장된 손절매 기능으로 완벽하게 보호되어   강력함, 정확성, 그리고 안전성 사이의 완벽한 균형을 보장합니다. 정말 중요합니다! 전문가 서비스를 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항이 담긴 안내를 보내드리겠습니다. 선착순 20권은 375달러, 이후 가격은 455달러 (최종 가격 1999달러)입니다. Vortex Turbo   Ex
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge, not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!   Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. Fixe
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.79 (53)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Gold Ai Agents
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
AI-Powered Gold Trading System |  What Is Gold AI Agents? Gold AI Agents is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by 32 AI agents working together to analyze the Gold (XAUUSD) market in real-time. Each agent specializes in a specific aspect of market analysis, from technical patterns to geopolitical events. No Grid. No Martingale. No dangerous trading methods. One Trade at a time. No single indicator. No simple strategy. A team of AI agents voting on every trade. Meet The AI Agents Agen
Smart Prop Ai
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
2 (4)
Experts
AI-POWERED MULTI-AGENT TRADING SYSTEM —   The Future of EA Trading Has Arrived This EA trades across Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices — a total of 35 pairs. It intelligently executes scalping, day trades, and swing trades . There’s NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO HFT.  Every trade includes a stop loss, making it perfectly suited for both Prop Firm accounts and personal live accounts. Every action is guided by adaptive intelligence, calculated precision, and real-time market awareness. Built
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
3.65 (23)
Experts
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT -  Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and  optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
필터:
Teddy Castelnau
125
Teddy Castelnau 2025.11.17 19:59 
 

Very dangerous EA. Does not wait for price action confirmation. In sharp moves, it just keeps buying when the price is falling like a knife / and the opposite is also true. It is very easy to blow up an account with this EA. I would not recommend such a dangerous algo. Except the daily limit, risk management is not good at all.

drutrades
186
drutrades 2025.11.07 05:10 
 

Starting to think this was a money grab by the dev. Price has been cut 50% since ive purchased, the bot has places 1 loosing trade in two weeks, no more. No reply from telegram on here on the platform. STAY AWAY!!!

Hiroaki Hagiwara
719
Hiroaki Hagiwara 2025.11.06 10:43 
 

after updating to the latest version, it got worst.

TK88
37
TK88 2025.11.06 02:29 
 

Very Bad. No Support. Just lose.

Nicholas
71
Nicholas 2025.11.05 17:35 
 

Completely inconsistent and simply losing money. I have been running this EA on live and demo accounts for more than a month. The results are simply crap. I did reach out to the seller and asked for guidance, which he provided to some degree. This did not help. I then asked for a refund and simply got blocked. Spend your money elsewhere.

SashaBerg
68
SashaBerg 2025.10.28 18:12 
 

Worst support ever, EA killing accounts. No communication from seller.

hanuvemula
380
hanuvemula 2025.10.25 16:13 
 

absolute waste of time and money, author keeps removing the existing products from his profile and add new products, no response to messages, no support, 01 month of use and not even a single profitable trade

Dan
130
Dan 2025.10.24 10:15 
 

Fed up trying to get a reply from this guy, messaged him twice with regards to his Super Gold Bot that he has removed with regards to future updates and received nothing in the past 4 x weeks!! I know this 1 x star review will no doubt now prompt a reply, but it shouldn't have to do this just to get a bloody simple reply from him!

Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon
303
Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon 2025.10.14 13:52 
 

He probado con todas las actualizaciones, y todas me han dejado pérdidas

Nick Coyle
675
Nick Coyle 2025.09.11 22:37 
 

going well so far .. has passed phase one of my funded challenge!

[삭제] 2025.09.10 02:13 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Dagu007
59
Dagu007 2025.09.09 23:10 
 

The EA is now updated to 4.5 version and it has news filter. Support from the author is very good.

Barry Delhez
663
Barry Delhez 2025.09.09 19:44 
 

The EA has improved and for my time of trading it has been profitable overall. There was a rough batch of trades with a previous version and today 2 losses but still profitable overall and very safe. I recommend to start with a low lotsize and grow it as the EA will slowly grow your account.

David Wardana
32
David Wardana 2025.09.08 15:09 
 

I already used the EA from version 2, and it has improved greatly especially this version 4! it posted me 10% profit for 2.5% dd, great job Ralph ! and Ralph is a very supportive and listen to all feedbacks.

blakedrew
74
blakedrew 2025.09.07 12:28 
 

Have been trading with the Smart Prop Firm EA for about 1 month now. The product has significantly evolved since i bought it and is now quite a profitable EA. Ralph has done some fantastic improvements! Drawdowns are reduced from previous versions and profitability is higher. If you use this EA as prescribed it has great potential for some really nice gains. I do recommend for prop funded accounts/challenges. Ralph is friendly, helpful and responds to my messages when I had questions.

andrius144
136
andrius144 2025.09.06 19:01 
 

Big improvement from v2.1 to the latest version, works much better now. Ralph is very supportive and works hard to keep this EA running well.

Emmanuel Risse
422
Emmanuel Risse 2025.09.06 16:52 
 

I bought the robot in August and use it on Darwinex account, and so far very happy with the results

andywhfung
223
andywhfung 2025.09.06 15:45 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Chong Kiat Dennis Mar
743
Chong Kiat Dennis Mar 2025.09.06 12:05 
 

This product is great and has evolved from version 2.x onwards to its current state. It has become more profitable since version 4.

mowbray1
28
mowbray1 2025.09.04 16:42 
 

Ralph answered all my questions, tested before purchasing. This has good potential and Ralph puts in the work in this bot.

123
리뷰 답변