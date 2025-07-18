Joyful
- エキスパート
- Roland Aimua Akenuwa
- バージョン: 1.500
- アップデート済み: 17 1月 2026
- アクティベーション: 10
⚡ Joyful EA for MT5 – Precision Trend & Smart Swing Trading
Joyful EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who want fast, accurate trending, reliable swing trading. It intelligently adapts to trend, breakout, reversal, and range conditions.
🔍 Optimized for:
-
Trending long and short-term moves with tight SL/TP and fast execution
-
Low-spread, fast-execution brokers (ECN preferred), but works for all brokers
✅ Features:
-
Multiple strategies: Trending, Scalping, Breakout, Reversal, Range
-
Dynamic TP/SL and trailing stop control
-
Time/session filters to avoid high-risk periods
-
Directional trade control (Buy/Sell/Both)
-
Works best on Forex, Spot Metal (Gold), Indices and Crypto
💼 Perfect For:
-
Traders who want fast, high-probability trending
-
Compatible with funded accounts and prop firm rules
📊 Ready for backtesting, live trading, and custom optimization.
💬 Full support provided – message for setup help or advanced use cases! Backtest using 4H time frame
For further information about the product, kindly use link below
