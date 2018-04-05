Joyful

⚡ Joyful EA for MT5 – Precision Trend & Smart Swing Trading

Joyful EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who want fast, accurate trending, reliable swing trading. It intelligently adapts to trend, breakout, reversal, and range conditions.

🔍 Optimized for:

  • Trending long and short-term moves with tight SL/TP and fast execution

  • Low-spread, fast-execution brokers (ECN preferred), but works  for all brokers

✅ Features:

  • Multiple strategies: Trending, Scalping, Breakout, Reversal, Range

  • Dynamic TP/SL and trailing stop control

  • Time/session filters to avoid high-risk periods

  • Directional trade control (Buy/Sell/Both)

  • Works best on Forex, Spot Metal (Gold), Indices and Crypto 

💼 Perfect For:

  • Traders who want fast, high-probability trending 

  • Compatible with funded accounts and prop firm rules

📊 Ready for backtesting, live trading, and custom optimization.
💬 Full support provided – message for setup help or advanced use cases! Backtest using 4H time frame


For further information about the product, kindly use link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxnaijatrendscalping


Goodness
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
专家
GoodNess EA for MT4 – Smart Scalping. Strong Trends.  GoodNess EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who demand precision, stability, and consistent returns . It expertly combines fast-paced scalping with trend-following strategies , making it a versatile tool for both sideways and trending markets. Whether you're trading during quiet sessions or high-impact news releases, GoodNess adapts and performs with exceptional reliability. Core Strategy Trend
Delight
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
专家
Delight EA for MT5 – Precision Meets Versatility Delight EA is a robust and intelligent multi-strategy trading robot for MetaTrader5. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, breakouts, or ranging markets, Delight adapts in real-time with proven technical analysis and precise execution using 4H for Trend, and 1H for entry point, it's your all-in-one automated trading solution. Core Strategies: Trend-Following: Enters with the momentum when a clear directional move is confirmed. Coun
ZigZag Swings
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
专家
ZigZag Swings EA for MT5 Discover High-Probability Swing Trades with Precision. The ZigZag Swings EA is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who prefer clear market structure, swing points, and clean risk-to-reward setups. It automatically identifies significant highs and lows using the ZigZag indicator and executes trades at key reversal areas, capitalizing on market swings in both trending and ranging environments. Core Features : ZigZag-Based Swing Entry Logic : Detects major swin
Progressing ADX
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
专家
Progressing ADX EA for MT5 Trade Strong Trends with Confidence Using the Power of ADX. The Progressing ADX EA is a trend-following expert advisor that leverages the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify and trade only strong, momentum-backed trends. Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, this EA waits patiently for high-strength directional moves before executing trades. Core Features : ADX-Powered Trend Filter : Detects when the market shows a strong trend (above user-de
Flying Turtles
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
专家
Flying Turtles EA for MT5 Breakout Power with Turtle Trading DNA. The Flying Turtles EA is inspired by the legendary Turtle Trading System , built to detect breakouts from consolidation zones and ride trends with discipline and precision. Whether you’re trading forex, indices, or metals, this EA aims to capture big moves after price breaks out of key levels. Key Features : Classic Turtle Trading Logic : Identifies breakout levels based on recent highs/lows and executes trades with trend-follow
STO Swings
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
专家
STO Swings EA for MT5 Catch Precision Swing Entries with Stochastic-Powered Signals. The STO Swings EA is a technical expert advisor built to identify overbought and oversold swing opportunities using the powerful Stochastic Oscillator . It helps you trade high-probability reversals at key market turning points, making it ideal for traders who prefer structure and oscillator-based entries. Key Features : Stochastic-Based Entry Logic : Uses %K and %D crossovers in overbought/oversold zones to d
Pink Gold
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
专家
Pink Gold EA – Trade Gold & Forex with Precision Pink Gold EA is a 100% automated Expert Advisor built to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) while also trading major forex pairs with confidence. Powered by multi-timeframe analysis (1H & 4H) and overbought/oversold detection , it identifies high-probability entries and manages risk like a professional trader. Whether you trade prop firm accounts , standard brokers, or personal portfolios, Pink Gold EA delivers a balanced mix of performance, safety
