XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor


XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions.


Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including:


  • Broker conditions
  • Execution speed and slippage
  • Latency
  • VPS quality
  • Market conditions at the time of use


Furthermore, it’s common to observe a clear discrepancy between the performance of many EAs on their public signals and the results users get in real accounts. The MQL5 Market is full of EAs that appear nice on signal accounts, but fail to deliver comparable outcomes in actual trading environments.


XAURON EA is designed as a professional, adaptable solution. We strongly encourage each trader to run their own backtests and forward tests, tailored to their broker and conditions, in order to make an informed decision.

Key Features:

  • No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No Neural Networks
  • Fully optimized for XAUUSD M5/M15 – 1 chart setup only
  • Smart Breakout Detection with Advanced Volume Filtering
  • Integrated High-Impact News Filter (NFP, FOMC, PMI, etc.)
  • Fixed SL/TP + Intelligent Trailing Stop & Money Management
  • Built-in Time Filter: trades only in optimal market hours
  • Adaptive System: adjusts to spread, slippage, latency
  • Full access to settings – open and customizable strategy
  • Real-time dashboard statistics on the chart
  • Supports all brokers – best with ECN/RAW Gold spreads
  • Safe, transparent & fully guided EA for beginners and pros



Limited Launch Offer:

All the copies available at €100 have been sold!!

The price will increase to €500 in a few days take advantage!!


You’ll Receive:

  • XAURON EA + User Guide
  • Free Lifetime Updates
  • Premium Support
  • Access to Private Community


Recommendations:

  • Use any type of account 
  • Minimum deposit $500 recommended for M1/M5/M15
  • Run on a VPS for 24/7 stable execution
  • Test on a demo for 1–2 weeks before going live
  • I offer personalized setup and broker guidance if needed


Try XAURON Today – Simple, Powerful, and Built for Real Performance.

Contact me anytime – I’m here to help you succeed!


İncelemeler 3
Ariston Carvalho
229
Ariston Carvalho 2025.09.08 10:27 
 

Xauron is a very good EA implementing breakout strategy and it is not risky if you set the lot size accordling. Also Roberto is very responsive. I have be using Xauron for 1 month now with good results.

Yoichiro Taki
105
Yoichiro Taki 2025.06.11 12:51 
 

This is a review after using this EA for 10 days. The entry point is a very reliable trend-following point, so profits are generated. The backtest with Ducascopy and forward test performance shows a win rate of over 70%, and my funds have increased. I do discretionary trading (average profit of 70 pips/day), and my entry point often coincides with this EA. This shows that the entry point of this EA matches my trend-following strategy and is accurate. The developer is very kind and offers technical support. I believe that this EA will soon be ranked in the top three. I think this EA is a real EA, even though there are many SCAM EAs like AI something.

