Xauron

XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor


XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions.


LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL


Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including:


  • Broker conditions
  • Execution speed and slippage
  • Latency
  • VPS quality
  • Market conditions at the time of use


Furthermore, it’s common to observe a clear discrepancy between the performance of many EAs on their public signals and the results users get in real accounts. The MQL5 Market is full of EAs that appear nice on signal accounts, but fail to deliver comparable outcomes in actual trading environments.


XAURON EA is designed as a professional, adaptable solution. We strongly encourage each trader to run their own backtests and forward tests, tailored to their broker and conditions, in order to make an informed decision.

Key Features:

  • No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No Neural Networks
  • Fully optimized for XAUUSD M5/M15 – 1 chart setup only
  • Smart Breakout Detection with Advanced Volume Filtering
  • Integrated High-Impact News Filter (NFP, FOMC, PMI, etc.)
  • Fixed SL/TP + Intelligent Trailing Stop & Money Management
  • Built-in Time Filter: trades only in optimal market hours
  • Adaptive System: adjusts to spread, slippage, latency
  • Full access to settings – open and customizable strategy
  • Real-time dashboard statistics on the chart
  • Supports all brokers – best with ECN/RAW Gold spreads
  • Safe, transparent & fully guided EA for beginners and pros



Limited Launch Offer:

All the copies available at €100 have been sold!!

The price will increase to €500 in a few days take advantage!!


CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD THE SET FILE 

You’ll Receive:

  • XAURON EA + User Guide
  • Free Lifetime Updates
  • Premium Support
  • Access to Private Community


Recommendations:

  • Use any type of account 
  • Minimum deposit $500 recommended for M1/M5/M15
  • Run on a VPS for 24/7 stable execution
  • Test on a demo for 1–2 weeks before going live
  • I offer personalized setup and broker guidance if needed


Try XAURON Today – Simple, Powerful, and Built for Real Performance.

Contact me anytime – I’m here to help you succeed!


作者的更多信息
Highlander EA
Roberto Liguoro
专家
HIGHLINDEREA EA - MQL MARKET DESCRIPTION TITLE: Highlinderea EA - Multi-Timeframe Trading System with Advanced Risk Management SHORT DESCRIPTION (max 120 characters): Professional multi-timeframe EA with RSI, MACD, BB signals and advanced risk management. "There can be only one!"
M15 breakout
Roberto Liguoro
指标
15:30 Breakout Indicator The 15:30 Breakout Indicator is designed to accurately identify breakout points generated by the 15:30 candle (New York session open) — one of the most volatile and high-volume moments in the market. It automatically analyzes the 15:30 candle on both M15 and M5 timeframes , drawing the high and low levels as dynamic breakout zones. Once price breaks these levels, the indicator highlights potential trade opportunities driven by the volatility expansion typical of this
筛选:
Ariston Carvalho
280
Ariston Carvalho 2025.09.08 10:27 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Roberto Liguoro
631
来自开发人员的回复 Roberto Liguoro 2025.09.08 15:31
Thank you very much!! I'm glad to hear that you're doing well, let's keep working until XAURON can always improve over time, and this thanks to your support!
GABBO69
19
GABBO69 2025.07.11 12:54 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Roberto Liguoro
631
来自开发人员的回复 Roberto Liguoro 2025.07.11 12:57
Grazie mille davvero! La soddisfazione più grande è vedere che il software sia utile per voi, quindi possiamo proseguire sempre di più per la nostra strada!!
Yoichiro Taki
110
Yoichiro Taki 2025.06.11 12:51 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Roberto Liguoro
631
来自开发人员的回复 Roberto Liguoro 2025.06.11 13:12
Thank you so much for your detailed and honest review.
It truly means a lot to hear that XAURON aligns with your personal trading strategy and delivers results in both backtests and live performance.
We’re proud to provide real, reliable tools in a market full of overpromises — and your experience confirms we’re on the right path. We’ll keep working hard to improve XAURON and support traders like you.
Let’s keep growing together!
回复评论